 

Functional Proteins Market worth $6.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 10:30  |  52   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Functional Proteins Market by Type (Whey Protein Concentrates, Isolates, Hydrolysates, Casein, Soy Protein), Source (Animal, Plant), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application and Region – Trends and Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Functional Proteins Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=140299581

The demand for functional proteins is increasing significantly owing to the shift in consumers' food-related preferences and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Rising health awareness and increase in disposable income across the globe are key factors that are driving the growth of the functional proteins market. The millennial population is capturing a large share of the market as the ongoing health and wellness trend ergo the surging internet penetration is altering consumer preferences and moving towards adapting protein-infused functional foods into their diets in order to maintain quality of life.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Functional Proteins Market"

246 – Tables
60 – Figures
261 – Pages

The functional food segment, by application, is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The deficiency of proteins in adults is one of the key factors that have led to the rise in the consumption of functional food products among adults. This deficiency is mainly due to the untimely schedules and hectic lifestyles of consumers, which leads to unhealthy eating habits and irregular diets. As a result, there is a demand for healthy, on-the-go functional food products which significantly reduce consumption time while providing essential nutrition.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=140299581

The North American region dominates the functional proteins market with the largest share in 2020.

North America is projected to hold the largest share in the functional proteins market. This dominance is driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases due to the hectic lifestyles and increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of consuming functional proteins. Also, obesity is on the rise among the North American population, especially the US. According to the CDC, in the US, the obesity prevalence was 39.8% and affected about 93.3 million adults between 2015 and 2016. Such factors are projected to drive the growth of the functional proteins market.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Functional Proteins Market worth $6.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Functional Proteins Market by Type (Whey Protein Concentrates, Isolates, Hydrolysates, Casein, Soy Protein), Source (Animal, Plant), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
CMDX Healthcare Token Added to Award-Winning Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Platform
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA