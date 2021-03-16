 

DGAP-News Baader Bank increases its stake in AlphaValue

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.03.2021, 10:56  |  54   |   |   

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Investment
Baader Bank increases its stake in AlphaValue

16.03.2021 / 10:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release:

 

Baader Bank increases its stake in AlphaValue

Unterschleissheim, Germany, 16 March 2021: Baader Bank has held a stake in the French independent research provider AlphaValue SA since 2019. In August 2020, this exclusive partnership with AlphaValue led to the creation of the new research platform "Baader Europe". Through the partnership, Baader Bank Group is able to offer a wide range of covered securities and has one of the largest pan-European coverage offerings of over 600 companies from 30 sectors.

As of 11 March 2021, Baader Bank has increased its stake in AlphaValue SA from 5.39% to 13.75%. In doing so, Baader Bank aims to further drive its strategic focus on research.

Research as a connector and a competitive advantage

Baader Bank's in-house research offering brings together its two key client groups: Corporate clients, most of whom are in the GSA-Region, and international institutional investors, who use the analyses to generate their investment ideas and inform investment decisions.

Sector specialists from the Baader Bank Group, or from its cooperation partners, are continuously preparing comprehensive studies at an individual security level for investors, providing insights and assessments on investment values. The focus here is on analysing companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, however thanks to the cooperation with AlphaValue, the product portfolio has been expanded to cover companies across Europe. In addition to share research, Baader Bank's ETF research supports institutional investors in their decisions on asset allocations and in implementing their investment strategies.

The interactive "Baader Europe" platform enables investors to compile their research preferences themselves, adapt valuation models and compare companies' performance and valuation multiples on a daily basis. As well as traditional equity research, ESG and credit research are also available for each company that is covered.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: warum baader, wohin läuft der hund demnächst? weshalb jetzt?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Baader Bank increases its stake in AlphaValue DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Investment Baader Bank increases its stake in AlphaValue 16.03.2021 / 10:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release:   Baader Bank increases its stake in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​Solutiance AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 bekannt: EBITDA vervierfacht
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: Baader Bank erhöht Beteiligung an AlphaValue (deutsch)
10:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: Baader Bank erhöht Beteiligung an AlphaValue
24.02.21
Heibel-Ticker Onboarding Leserfragen Teil 4
19.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
19.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
17.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
17.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
15.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
15.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
15.02.21
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:19 Uhr
7.603
warum baader, wohin läuft der hund demnächst? weshalb jetzt?