Baader Bank increases its stake in AlphaValue

Unterschleissheim, Germany, 16 March 2021: Baader Bank has held a stake in the French independent research provider AlphaValue SA since 2019. In August 2020, this exclusive partnership with AlphaValue led to the creation of the new research platform "Baader Europe". Through the partnership, Baader Bank Group is able to offer a wide range of covered securities and has one of the largest pan-European coverage offerings of over 600 companies from 30 sectors.

As of 11 March 2021, Baader Bank has increased its stake in AlphaValue SA from 5.39% to 13.75%. In doing so, Baader Bank aims to further drive its strategic focus on research.

Research as a connector and a competitive advantage



Baader Bank's in-house research offering brings together its two key client groups: Corporate clients, most of whom are in the GSA-Region, and international institutional investors, who use the analyses to generate their investment ideas and inform investment decisions.

Sector specialists from the Baader Bank Group, or from its cooperation partners, are continuously preparing comprehensive studies at an individual security level for investors, providing insights and assessments on investment values. The focus here is on analysing companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, however thanks to the cooperation with AlphaValue, the product portfolio has been expanded to cover companies across Europe. In addition to share research, Baader Bank's ETF research supports institutional investors in their decisions on asset allocations and in implementing their investment strategies.

The interactive "Baader Europe" platform enables investors to compile their research preferences themselves, adapt valuation models and compare companies' performance and valuation multiples on a daily basis. As well as traditional equity research, ESG and credit research are also available for each company that is covered.