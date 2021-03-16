 

EQS-News Channel Trends+Visions 2021: 'New2Next' - ALSO presents the future

ALSO Holding AG
Channel Trends+Visions 2021: 'New2Next' - ALSO presents the future

16.03.2021 / 11:00

Emmen, Switzerland, 16. March 2021

PRESS RELEASE


Channel Trends+Visions 2021:
"New2Next" - ALSO presents the future


This year, the most important European trade fair for the ICT sector is a virtual experience with a promising motto: New2Next. The New Normal in which we have been living since last year is characterised by remote communication. IT technology makes a significant contribution to enabling connected work from home. And this much is certain: the 'Next Normal', the time after the pandemic, will also be remote. ALSO explores which technologies, platforms and ecosystems will shape this era at CTV 2021.

Renowned manufacturers of hardware and software as well as service providers are going to present their portfolios for the virtual world on 19 May. In addition, comprehensive solutions in fields such as cloud, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, virtualisation and artificial intelligence will be presented. Virtual, interactive showrooms, a large variety of presentations and numerous networking and communication opportunities bring together the ICT industry in the 24 European countries in which the company is represented for the first time.

"As a technology provider, with the expertise of the manufacturers and the competence of the resellers, ALSO has the ecosystem to enable the New and the Next Normal. Together with all channel partners, we want to share our experiences regarding the remote reality," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).


Registration for the free event is now possible at www.alsoctv.com.


Contact ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
Senior Vice President Communication
E-Mail: beate.flamm@also.com

 

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 110 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The Supply division comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. The Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. For more information, visit: https://also.com. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany.

 

About Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

 


