EcoGraf Limited: SungEel HiTech LiB Recycling Update

COLLABORATION TO INCLUDE TAILORED ECOGRAF(TM) PROCESS IN FUTURE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYLING PLANTS

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to announce an update on progress with SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd ('SungEel') to evaluate the EcoGrafTM proprietary purification process to recover and re-use high-purity battery carbon anode material from production scrap and 'black mass' from lithium-ion battery materials produced at their South Korean plant.

The positive results reported and ongoing program support the Company's decision to commence the engineering design for the modular pilot plant and analysis of the recovered carbon anode material, which will include electrochemical testwork.

Based on the positive progress, SungEel has agreed to collaborate with Ecograf on battery recycling and to include a tailored EcoGraf(TM) recycling process to recover the carbon anode materials in their proposed new recycling plants in Europe and South Korea.

This collaboration, together with the engineering and piloting program that is now underway, provides a clear path for the Company to commercialise its EcoGraf(TM) recycling process with a major Asian lithium-ion battery recycling company with an extensive and expanding global network of pre-treatment plants to cater to growth in recycling demand.

SungEel, through their South Korean hydrometallurgical plant, currently produces 6,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery materials per year, with plans to increase to 18,000 tonnes per year. SungEel recover cathode metals that include Ni, Co, Cu, Mn, Al and Li. Currently the carbon anode material is not recovered.

The addition of the EcoGraf(TM) process, for recovery of carbon anode material, will enable SungEel to close the loop on battery recycling and contribute to a Circular Economy Solution.

Closing the carbon loop on battery recycling has the potential to not only lower the battery unit costs, but also to reduce carbon emissions for the whole EV sector. Battery recycling is gaining increasing importance with leading EV and lithium-ion battery manufacturers stimulated by recent government intervention.