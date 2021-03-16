New York City REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) (“NYC” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, announced today its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue was $9.9 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $16.6 million or $1.30 per share

Collected 82% of cash rent due in fourth quarter 2020 1 , including 89% among the top 10 tenants 2

, including 89% among the top 10 tenants 73% of the top 10 tenants portfolio-wide rated as investment grade or implied investment grade 3

Portfolio occupancy 4 of 87% 5 as of December 31, 2020

of 87% as of December 31, 2020 Forward Leasing Pipeline 6 of 33,216 square feet that is expected to provide an annual base rent increase of $1.4 million if these leases commence

of 33,216 square feet that is expected to provide an annual base rent increase of $1.4 million if these leases commence Executed a short-term lease and an LOI for a five-year lease with a Fortune 50 technology company and a two-year lease with a global human resource company covering 23,400 square feet at 123 William Street that was previously leased to Knotel, expected to add over $1.2 million in new annual gross rent

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Revenue was $62.9 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $41.0 million or $3.21 per share

High quality 1.2 million square foot, $860.6 million 7 portfolio composed of eight office and retail condominium assets primarily located in Manhattan

portfolio composed of eight office and retail condominium assets primarily located in Manhattan Weighted-average remaining lease term of 7.2 years, up from 6.8 years at year-end 2019

Conservative balance sheet with net leverage of 37.3%, no debt maturities in the next three years and a weighted average debt maturity of 6.1 years

Early 10-year8 lease extension with City National Bank, the largest tenant at 1140 Avenue of the Americas, adding $44 million of gross rent from an investment-grade tenant

CEO Comments

“New York City REIT continues to drive results through a proactive asset management strategy, highlighted by our cash rent collection and leasing efforts, despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Weil, CEO of NYC. “We recently expanded our asset management team and have achieved success leasing space formerly occupied by Knotel. We have already replaced 68% of the Knotel rent at 123 William Street, including a five-year lease with a Fortune 50 tenant. Our long weighted average remaining lease term and conservative balance sheet provide our portfolio with stability, and we are encouraged there will be a return to a high degree of normalcy in 2021. We remain highly confident in the long-term strength of New York City real estate.”

Financial Results

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue from tenants $ 9,860 $ 18,311 $ 62,895 $ 70,530 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (16,600 ) $ (6,670 ) $ (40,962 ) $ (21,890 ) Net loss per common share (a) $ (1.30 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (3.21 ) $ (1.72 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ (8,923 ) $ 1,720 $ (9,215 ) $ 9,271 FFO per common share (a) $ (0.70 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.72 ) $ 0.73 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ (6,807 ) $ 1,737 $ (2,889 ) $ 9,370 Core FFO per common share (a) $ (0.53 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.73

(a) All per share data based on 12,797,174 and 12,749,665 diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively and 12,767,380 and 12,748,923 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 2019 values are retroactively adjusted for the effects of the reverse stock split in August 2020.

Real Estate Portfolio

The Company’s portfolio consisted of eight properties and comprised 1.2 million rentable square feet as of December 31, 2020. Portfolio metrics include:

87% leased, compared to 89.6% at the end of fourth quarter 2019, with 7.2 years remaining weighted-average lease term 9

73% of annualized straight-line rent 10 from top 10 tenants derived from investment grade or implied investment grade tenants

from top 10 tenants derived from investment grade or implied investment grade tenants 76% office (based on an annualized straight-line rent)

Capital Structure and Liquidity Resources

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $31.0 million of cash and cash equivalents11. The Company’s net debt12 to gross asset value13 was 37.3%, with net debt of $374.0 million.

All of the Company’s debt was fixed-rate as of December 31, 2020. The Company’s total combined debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4%14.

Rent Collection Update

Fourth Quarter of 2020

For the fourth quarter of 2020, NYC collected 82% of the cash rents that were due across the portfolio, including 89% of the cash rent payable from the top 10 tenants in the portfolio (based on annualized straight-line rent) and 86% of the cash rent payable from office tenants and 64% of the cash rent payable from retail tenants.

Of the fourth quarter 2020 cash rent remaining, lease amendments providing for either a rent deferral or a rent credit have been approved for 7% of the unpaid cash rent, while another 10%15 of rents are currently in negotiation for similar lease amendments. The remaining 1% generally consists of tenants who have made partial payment and/or tenants without active communication on a potential approved agreement.

Footnotes/Definitions

1 This information may not be indicative of any future period. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s rental revenue for the first quarter of 2021 and thereafter cannot be determined at present. The ultimate impact on our future results of operations and liquidity will depend on the overall length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, which management is unable to predict. With respect to ongoing negotiations of rent deferrals or credits, there can be no assurance that these negotiations will be successful and will lead to formal agreements on favorable terms, or at all. With respect to the other remaining unpaid amounts, there can be no assurance the Company will be successful in its efforts to collect or defer these amounts on a timely basis, or at all. 2 Top 10 tenants based on annualized straight-line rent as of December 31, 2020. 3 As used herein, investment grade includes both actual investment grade ratings of the tenant or guarantor, if available, or implied investment grade. Implied investment grade may include actual ratings of tenant parent, guarantor parent (regardless of whether or not the parent has guaranteed the tenant’s obligation under the lease) or by using a proprietary Moody’s analytical tool, which generates an implied rating by measuring a company’s probability of default. The term “parent" for these purposes includes any entity, including any governmental entity, owning more than 50% of the voting stock in a tenant. Ratings information is as of December 31, 2020. Top 10 tenants are 53% actual investment grade rated and 20% implied investment grade rated. 4 Represents percentage of square footage of which the tenant has taken possession of divided by the respective total rentable square feet as of the date or period end indicated. 5 Includes leased space occupied by Knotel, Inc. as of December 31, 2020. In January 2021, Knotel, Inc. filed for bankruptcy and all leases were terminated effective January 31, 2021, representing 71,207 square feet. Giving effect to this termination, Occupancy as of December 31, 2020 would have been 81%. 6 Includes (i) all leases fully executed by both parties as of March 1, 2021, but after December 31, 2020 and (ii) all leases under negotiation with an executed LOI by both parties as of March 1, 2021. There can be no assurance that such leases will commence on their current terms, or at all. Leasing pipeline should not be considered an indication of future performance. 7 Total real estate investments at cost. 8 Assumes tenant does not exercise option to terminate extension term after five years (in 2028) upon payment of termination fee. 9 The weighted-average remaining lease term (years) is based on annualized straight-line rent as of December 31, 2020. 10 Annualized straight-line rent is calculated using the most recent available lease terms as of December 31, 2020. 11 Under one of our mortgage loans, we are required to maintain minimum liquid assets (i.e. cash and cash equivalents) of $10.0 million. 12 Total debt of $405.0 million less cash and cash equivalents of $31.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Excludes the effect of deferred financing costs, net, mortgage premiums, net and includes the effect of cash and cash equivalents. 13 Defined as the carrying value of total assets of $861.8 million plus accumulated depreciation and amortization of $139.7 million as of December 31, 2020. 14 Weighted based on the outstanding principal balance of the debt. 15 Represents active tenant discussions where no approved agreement has yet been reached. There can be no assurance that these negotiations will be successful and will lead to formal agreements on favorable terms, or at all. The amounts are substantially comprised of tenants that were placed on a cash basis, including Knotel, which represents 6% of fourth quarter cash rent due, after concluding that it was no longer probable that substantially all amounts due would be collected. We have fully reserved for amounts due from these tenants as a reduction in revenue as of December 31, 2020.

About New York City REIT, Inc.

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at www.newyorkcityreit.com.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company will file supplemental information packages with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to provide additional disclosure and financial information. Once posted, the supplemental package can be found under the “Presentations” tab in the Investor Relations section of NYC’s website at www.newyorkcityreit.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “may,” “will,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “would,” or similar expressions indicate a forward-looking statement, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of NYC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and NYC’s most recent Form 10-Q, as such Risk Factors may be updated from time to time in subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and NYC undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by law.

Accounting Treatment of Rent Deferrals

The majority of the concessions granted to our tenants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are rent deferrals or temporary rent abatements with the original lease term unchanged and collection of deferred rent deemed probable. As a result of relief granted by the FASB and the SEC related to lease modification accounting, rental revenue used to calculate Net Income, NAREIT FFO and Core FFO have not been, and we do not expect it to be, significantly impacted by these types of deferrals.

New York City REIT, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands. except share and per share data) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Real estate investments, at cost: Land $ 193,658 $ 193,658 Buildings and improvements 568,861 565,829 Acquired intangible assets 98,118 103,121 Total real estate investments, at cost 860,637 862,608 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (139,666 ) (114,322 ) Total real estate investments, net 720,971 748,286 Cash and cash equivalents 30,999 51,199 Restricted cash 8,995 7,098 Operating lease right-of-use asset 55,375 55,579 Prepaid expenses and other assets (including amounts due from related parties of $435 and $0 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 12,953 8,602 Straight-line rent receivable 22,050 21,649 Deferred leasing costs, net 10,503 8,943 Total assets $ 861,846 $ 901,356 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Mortgage notes payable, net $ 396,574 $ 395,031 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (including amounts due to related parties of $0 and $222 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 6,916 7,033 Operating lease liability 54,820 54,866 Below-market lease liabilities, net 14,006 18,300 Derivative liability, at fair value 3,405 1,327 Deferred revenue 4,558 4,250 Distributions payable — — Total liabilities 480,279 480,807 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 12,802,690 and 12,755,099 (1) shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 129 128 Additional paid-in capital 686,715 686,026 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,404 ) (1,327 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (305,882 ) (264,278 ) Total stockholders' equity 377,558 420,549 Non-controlling interests 4,009 — Total equity 381,567 420,549 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 861,846 $ 901,356

New York City REIT, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue from tenants $ 9,860 $ 18,311 $ 62,895 $ 70,530 Operating expenses: Asset and property management fees to related parties 1,856 1,945 7,577 7,327 Property operating 8,750 8,526 32,283 31,177 Acquisition, transaction and other costs — (5 ) — 13 Listing expenses — — 1,299 — Vesting and conversion of Class B Units — — 1,153 — Equity-based compensation 2,116 22 3,874 86 General and administrative 1,844 1,417 7,571 6,346 Depreciation and amortization 7,677 8,390 31,747 31,161 Total operating expenses 22,243 20,295 85,504 76,110 Operating loss (12,383 ) (1,984 ) (22,609 ) (5,580 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,225 ) (4,847 ) (19,140 ) (17,157 ) Other income 8 161 787 847 Total other expense (4,217 ) (4,686 ) (18,353 ) (16,310 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (16,600 ) $ (6,670 ) $ (40,962 ) $ (21,890 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding — Basic and Diluted 12,797,174 12,749,665 12,767,380 12,748,923 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders — Basic and Diluted $ (1.30 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (3.21 ) $ (1.72 )

New York City REIT, Inc. Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 EBITDA: Net loss $ (6,788 ) $ (5,286 ) $ (12,288 ) $ (16,600 ) $ (40,962 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,519 7,912 8,639 7,677 31,747 Interest expense 4,832 4,995 5,089 4,225 19,140 EBITDA 5,563 7,621 1,440 (4,698 ) 9,925 Listing expenses — — 1,299 — 1,299 Vesting and conversion of Class B Units — — 1,153 — 1,153 Equity-based compensation 23 24 1,711 2,116 3,874 Other income (119 ) (641 ) (19 ) (8 ) (787 ) Adjusted EBITDA 5,467 7,004 5,584 (2,590 ) 15,464 Asset and property management fees to related parties 1,998 1,844 1,879 1,856 7,577 General and administrative 1,996 2,497 1,234 1,844 7,571 NOI 9,461 11,345 8,697 1,110 30,612 Accretion of below- and amortization of above-market lease liabilities and assets, net (362 ) (1,890 ) (555 ) (219 ) (3,026 ) Straight-line rent (revenue as a lessor) (691 ) (784 ) (2,107 ) 3,180 (402 ) Straight-line ground rent (expense as lessee) 27 27 28 27 109 Cash NOI $ 8,435 $ 8,698 $ 6,063 $ 4,098 $ 27,293 Cash Paid for Interest: Interest expense $ 4,832 $ 4,995 $ 5,089 $ 4,225 19,141 Amortization of deferred financing costs (368 ) (403 ) (386 ) (386 ) (1,543 ) Total cash paid for interest $ 4,464 $ 4,592 $ 4,703 $ 3,839 $ 17,598

New York City REIT, Inc. Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (in accordance with GAAP) $ (6,788 ) $ (5,286 ) $ (12,288 ) $ (16,600 ) $ (40,962 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,519 7,912 8,639 7,677 31,747 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to common stockholders 731 2,626 (3,649 ) (8,923 ) (9,215 ) Acquisition, transaction and other costs — — — — — Listing expenses — — 1,299 — 1,299 Vesting and conversion of Class B Units — — 1,153 — 1,153 Equity-based compensation 23 24 1,711 2,116 3,874 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 754 $ 2,650 $ 514 $ (6,807 ) $ (2,889 )

New York City REIT, Inc. Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (in accordance with GAAP) $ (6,670 ) $ (21,890 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,390 31,161 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to common stockholders 1,720 9,271 Acquisition, transaction and other costs (5 ) 13 Listing expenses — — Vesting and conversion of Class B Units — — Equity-based compensation 22 86 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 1,737 $ 9,370

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release discusses the non-GAAP financial measures we use to evaluate our performance, including Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”), Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), Net Operating Income (“NOI”) and Cash Net Operating Income (“Cash NOI”). While NOI is a property-level measure, Core FFO is based on our total performance and therefore reflects the impact of other items not specifically associated with NOI such as, interest expense, general and administrative expenses and operating fees to related parties. A description of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net income, is provided below. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to exclude the proportionate share of the non-controlling interest to arrive at FFO, Core FFO and NOI attributable to stockholders.

Caution on Use of Non-GAAP Measures

FFO, Core FFO, Adjusted EBITDA, NOI and Cash NOI should not be construed to be more relevant or accurate than the current GAAP methodology in calculating net income or in its applicability in evaluating our operating performance. The method utilized to evaluate the value and performance of real estate under GAAP should be construed as a more relevant measure of operational performance and considered more prominently than the non-GAAP measures.

Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), an industry trade group, definition (as we do), or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do, or may calculate Core FFO differently than we do. Consequently, our presentation of FFO and Core FFO may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other REITs.

We consider FFO and Core FFO useful indicators of our performance. Because FFO and Core FFO calculations exclude such factors as depreciation and amortization of real estate assets and gains or losses from sales of operating real estate assets (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar conditions based on historical cost accounting and useful-life estimates), FFO and Core FFO presentations facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between other REITs in our peer group.

As a result, we believe that the use of FFO and Core FFO, together with the required GAAP presentations, provide a more complete understanding of our performance, including relative to our peers and a more informed and appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing, and investing activities. However, FFO and Core FFO are not indicative of cash available to fund ongoing cash needs, including the ability to pay cash dividends. Investors are cautioned that FFO and Core FFO should only be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance excluding these activities, as they exclude certain costs that have a negative effect on our operating performance during the periods in which these costs are incurred.

Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

Funds from Operations

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the NAREIT, an industry trade group, has promulgated a performance measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. FFO is not equivalent to net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We calculate FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established over time by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in a White Paper and approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT effective in December 2018 (the “White Paper”). The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from sales of certain real estate assets, gain and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Adjustments for consolidated partially-owned entities (including our Operating Partnership) and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates are made to arrive at our proportionate share of FFO attributable to our stockholders. Our FFO calculation complies with NAREIT’s definition.

The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, and straight-line amortization of intangibles, which implies that the value of a real estate asset diminishes predictably over time. We believe that, because real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, including inflation, interest rates, unemployment and consumer spending, presentations of operating results for a REIT using historical accounting for depreciation and certain other items may be less informative. Historical accounting for real estate involves the use of GAAP. Any other method of accounting for real estate such as the fair value method cannot be construed to be any more accurate or relevant than the comparable methodologies of real estate valuation found in GAAP. Nevertheless, we believe that the use of FFO, which excludes the impact of real estate related depreciation and amortization, among other things, provides a more complete understanding of our performance to investors and to management, and when compared year over year, reflects the impact on our operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses, and interest costs, which may not be immediately apparent from net income.

Core Funds from Operations

Beginning in the third quarter 2020, following the listing of our Class A common stock on the NYSE, we began presenting Core FFO as a non-GAAP metric. We believe that Core FFO is utilized by other publicly-traded REITs although Core FFO presented by us may not be comparable to Core FFO reported by other REITs that define Core FFO differently. In calculating Core FFO, we start with FFO, then we exclude the impact of discrete non-operating transactions and other events which we do not consider representative of the comparable operating results of our real estate operating portfolio, which is our core business platform. Specific examples of discrete non-operating items include acquisition and transaction related costs for dead deals, debt extinguishment costs, listing related costs and expenses (including the vesting and conversion of Class B units and cash expenses and fees which are non-recurring in nature incurred in connection with the listing of Class A common stock on the NYSE and related transactions), and non-cash equity-based compensation. We add back non-cash write-offs of deferred financing costs and prepayment penalties incurred with the early extinguishment of debt which are included in net income but are considered financing cash flows when paid in the statement of cash flows. We consider these write-offs and prepayment penalties to be capital transactions and not indicative of operations. By excluding expensed acquisition and transaction dead deal costs as well as non-operating costs, we believe Core FFO provides useful supplemental information that is comparable for each type of real estate investment and is consistent with management’s analysis of the investing and operating performance of our properties. In future periods, we may also exclude other items from Core FFO that we believe may help investors compare our results.

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, Net Operating Income and Cash Net Operating Income.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for acquisition and transaction-related expenses, fees related to the listing related costs and expenses, other non-cash items such as the vesting and conversion of the Class B Units, equity-based compensation expense and including our pro-rata share from unconsolidated joint ventures, is an appropriate measure of our ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, as a measure of our liquidity or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating activities. Other REITs may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and our calculation should not be compared to that of other REITs.

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure used by us to evaluate the operating performance of our real estate. NOI is equal to total revenues, excluding contingent purchase price consideration, less property operating and maintenance expense. NOI excludes all other items of expense and income included in the financial statements in calculating net income (loss). We believe NOI provides useful and relevant information because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents such items on an unleveraged basis. We use NOI to assess and compare property level performance and to make decisions concerning the operations of the properties. Further, we believe NOI is useful to investors as a performance measure because, when compared across periods, NOI reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating expenses and acquisition activity on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). NOI excludes certain items included in calculating net income (loss) in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property’s results of operations. For example, interest expense is not necessarily linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset. In addition, depreciation and amortization, because of historical cost accounting and useful life estimates, may distort operating performance at the property level. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of our operating results, NOI should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our consolidated financial statements. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of our liquidity or our ability to pay dividends.

Cash NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is intended to reflect the performance of our properties. We define Cash NOI as NOI excluding amortization of above/below market lease intangibles and straight-line adjustments that are included in GAAP lease revenues. We believe that Cash NOI is a helpful measure that both investors and management can use to evaluate the current financial performance of our properties and it allows for comparison of our operating performance between periods and to other REITs. Cash NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity or our ability to fund all needs. The method by which we calculate and present Cash NOI may not be directly comparable to the way other REITs present Cash NOI.

