 

Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for Modern IT Architectures

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Data Center Group (DCG) announces new industry leading ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions to support edge-to-cloud computing. These new and enhanced hybrid cloud solutions are designed to help organizations of all sizes, modernize, better secure their IT infrastructure, and deliver faster data insights – all powered by the new AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors. Specifically optimized to run demanding cloud computing workloads such as VDI, database and analytics, artificial intelligence and more, these solutions have built-in security features to help protect against data integrity and firmware threats.

“Organizations are accelerating their IT infrastructure transformation and shifting investments to focus on more agile edge-to-cloud solutions,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group. “Customers have the advantage of partnering with Lenovo and our consulting services team to take advantage of the latest technologies that drive IT modernization and gain faster insights with Lenovo’s new top performing ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile portfolio powered on AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors.”

Cloud Service Provider Hetzner Online GmbH, Offers Customers Excellent Performance and Value

Hetzner Online GmbH, one of the largest cloud service providers in Europe, recently turned to Lenovo to build out their cloud infrastructure expansion with Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 and SR645 servers equipped with AMD EPYC processors. The ThinkSystem servers increased Hetzner Online’s performance by up to 100% at the same energy costs and reduced their energy costs by 35-50% compared to other CPU vendors in their data center.

“Our partnership with Lenovo and AMD enables us to create customizable servers that meet our customers’ requirements: high-performance, energy-efficient cloud services at affordable prices,” said Markus Schade, Head of Cloud Services, Hetzner Online GmbH. “Our AMD powered systems are in high demand, as customers rush to take advantage of enhanced CPU performance—particularly those using their servers for virtualization, AI, and big data storage. We believe that AMD EPYC processors and their good price-performance ratio are the ideal choice for our needs.”

