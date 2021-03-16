Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for Modern IT Architectures

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Data Center Group (DCG) announces new industry leading ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions to support edge-to-cloud computing. These new and enhanced hybrid cloud solutions are designed to help organizations of all sizes, modernize, better secure their IT infrastructure, and deliver faster data insights – all powered by the new AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors. Specifically optimized to run demanding cloud computing workloads such as VDI, database and analytics, artificial intelligence and more, these solutions have built-in security features to help protect against data integrity and firmware threats.

“Organizations are accelerating their IT infrastructure transformation and shifting investments to focus on more agile edge-to-cloud solutions,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group. “Customers have the advantage of partnering with Lenovo and our consulting services team to take advantage of the latest technologies that drive IT modernization and gain faster insights with Lenovo’s new top performing ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile portfolio powered on AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors.”