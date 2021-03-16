Zomedica Announces First Commercial Sale of Its Truforma Platform
ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, yesterday recorded the first veterinarian sale of TRUFORMA and officially entered commercialization.
“This is a momentous day for Zomedica, our shareholders, the veterinarians we serve, and the companion animals in their care. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the many people at Zomedica who dedicated the past two years of their lives to achieving this critical milestone,” commented Robert Cohen, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is a credit to both our employees and to the stellar team with whom we have worked at our development partner, Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC, that we have created a unique and valuable diagnostic tool, and have delivered it to the veterinary market slightly ahead of our previously announced schedule.”
James Klein, president of Qorvo Biotechnologies said, “At Qorvo, we are leveraging the power of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) radio frequency (RF) technology to innovate numerous products such as Wi-Fi routers, mobile phones, 5G cellular infrastructure and now veterinary diagnostics. The launch of the TRUFORMA platform is an exciting and disruptive milestone in the veterinary diagnostics testing industry that will raise the standard of point-of-care for companion animals.”
The first official purchaser of a TRUFORMA system was Jason Berg, DVM, DACVIM, founder and president of Guardian Veterinary Specialists, a 29,000-square-foot advanced emergency critical care and specialty hospital in Brewster, New York. A highly respected board-certified veterinary internist and neurologist, Dr. Berg’s dedication to advancing the field of veterinary medicine has garnered national and international recognition. He received his DVM degree from Texas A&M University and went on to complete his internship and residency training in veterinary neurology and internal medicine at The Animal Medical Center in New York City, receiving board certification in neurology in 2000 and in internal medicine in 2002. A sought-after lecturer and instructor, Dr. Berg has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals, including those of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM), and the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).
0 Kommentare