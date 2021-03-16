Zomedica Announces First Commercial Sale of Its Truforma Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, yesterday recorded the first veterinarian sale of TRUFORMA and officially entered commercialization.

“This is a momentous day for Zomedica, our shareholders, the veterinarians we serve, and the companion animals in their care. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the many people at Zomedica who dedicated the past two years of their lives to achieving this critical milestone,” commented Robert Cohen, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is a credit to both our employees and to the stellar team with whom we have worked at our development partner, Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC, that we have created a unique and valuable diagnostic tool, and have delivered it to the veterinary market slightly ahead of our previously announced schedule.”