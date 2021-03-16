 

Zomedica Announces First Commercial Sale of Its Truforma Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 11:00  |  23   |   |   

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, yesterday recorded the first veterinarian sale of TRUFORMA and officially entered commercialization. 

“This is a momentous day for Zomedica, our shareholders, the veterinarians we serve, and the companion animals in their care. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the many people at Zomedica who dedicated the past two years of their lives to achieving this critical milestone,” commented Robert Cohen, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is a credit to both our employees and to the stellar team with whom we have worked at our development partner, Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC, that we have created a unique and valuable diagnostic tool, and have delivered it to the veterinary market slightly ahead of our previously announced schedule.”

James Klein, president of Qorvo Biotechnologies said, “At Qorvo, we are leveraging the power of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) radio frequency (RF) technology to innovate numerous products such as Wi-Fi routers, mobile phones, 5G cellular infrastructure and now veterinary diagnostics. The launch of the TRUFORMA platform is an exciting and disruptive milestone in the veterinary diagnostics testing industry that will raise the standard of point-of-care for companion animals.”

The first official purchaser of a TRUFORMA system was Jason Berg, DVM, DACVIM, founder and president of Guardian Veterinary Specialists, a 29,000-square-foot advanced emergency critical care and specialty hospital in Brewster, New York.   A highly respected board-certified veterinary internist and neurologist, Dr. Berg’s dedication to advancing the field of veterinary medicine has garnered national and international recognition. He received his DVM degree from Texas A&M University and went on to complete his internship and residency training in veterinary neurology and internal medicine at The Animal Medical Center in New York City, receiving board certification in neurology in 2000 and in internal medicine in 2002. A sought-after lecturer and instructor, Dr. Berg has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals, including those of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM), and the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zomedica Announces First Commercial Sale of Its Truforma Platform ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, yesterday recorded the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Director Declaration
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin