 

Radware and TeraGo Deliver Tailored DDoS Protection Services to Simply Voting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 11:00  |  21   |   |   

MAHWAH, N.J., and TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and TeraGo Inc. (“TeraGo”) (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), a leading networking, colocation and cloud services provider, jointly announced today the development of a best-of-breed security solution that protects online elections from potential cyber-attacks for Simply Voting, Inc.

Simply Voting is a Montreal-based full-service provider of secure, hosted online elections, serving more than 3,000 different organizations (such as municipalities, universities, and unions) in 67 countries to safely execute their elections.

The combined Radware and TeraGo offering includes a cloud-based distributed denial-of-service (“DDoS”) protection solution, which leverages the real-time protection and minimal latency of TeraGo’s network-based DDoS mitigation service, with Radware’s DefensePro attack mitigation appliances, and cloud-based scrubbing capacity of Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service.

“The sanctity of online elections requires the absolute best cyber security solutions,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer, Radware. “In our collaborative efforts with TeraGo, we were able to provide Simply Voting with the highest protection so that voters can have supreme confidence in results.”

Radware and TeraGo’s DDoS protection service monitors all traffic entering its network for large-volume floods that aim to disrupt the services. It detects and mitigates DDoS attacks within seconds using Radware’s patented behavioral-based DDoS attack mitigation technology. The service offers protection from all types of DDoS attacks, including network-layer and application-layer DDoS attacks.

According to Brian Lack, President, Simply Voting, “We’re sleeping better at night knowing that our protection is far stronger than before, while preserving the secrecy of voting traffic. I believe we have the very best, the Cadillac of security right now, which has also improved our ability to market our online voting system. Both TeraGo and Radware have gone above and beyond our expectations in terms of product delivery and technical support.”

Blake Wetzel, Chief Revenue and Chief Operating Officer at TeraGo, added: "We are thrilled to deliver services that support Simply Voting’s critical applications. The joint TeraGo and Radware DDoS protection solution is brought together by a combination of best-in-class brands to meet the security needs of Simply Voting. Security is a critical element for today’s voting platforms, requiring superior real-time protection with minimal latency. We are pleased that our security service will continue to help overcome a critical challenge for our customer and elevate protection for Canadian voting.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radware and TeraGo Deliver Tailored DDoS Protection Services to Simply Voting MAHWAH, N.J., and TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and TeraGo Inc. (“TeraGo”) (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), a leading networking, colocation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Director Declaration
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Radware’s New Integrated Application Delivery & Protection Offers Comprehensive Advanced Application Security and Availability
04.03.21
Radware Named a Leader in DDoS Mitigation Solutions by Independent Research Firm
18.02.21
Radware Teams Up With Internet2 to Provide Custom DDoS Mitigation Service for Regional Education Network Providers
16.02.21
Radware Chosen by Atman for DDoS Protection
16.02.21
Radware Announces Aggregate $80 Million Share Repurchase Plan for 2021