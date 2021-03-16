Radware and TeraGo Deliver Tailored DDoS Protection Services to Simply Voting

Simply Voting is a Montreal-based full-service provider of secure, hosted online elections, serving more than 3,000 different organizations (such as municipalities, universities, and unions) in 67 countries to safely execute their elections.

MAHWAH, N.J., and TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and TeraGo Inc. (“ TeraGo ”) (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca ), a leading networking, colocation and cloud services provider, jointly announced today the development of a best-of-breed security solution that protects online elections from potential cyber-attacks for Simply Voting, Inc.

The combined Radware and TeraGo offering includes a cloud-based distributed denial-of-service (“DDoS”) protection solution, which leverages the real-time protection and minimal latency of TeraGo’s network-based DDoS mitigation service, with Radware’s DefensePro attack mitigation appliances, and cloud-based scrubbing capacity of Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service.

“The sanctity of online elections requires the absolute best cyber security solutions,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer, Radware. “In our collaborative efforts with TeraGo, we were able to provide Simply Voting with the highest protection so that voters can have supreme confidence in results.”

Radware and TeraGo’s DDoS protection service monitors all traffic entering its network for large-volume floods that aim to disrupt the services. It detects and mitigates DDoS attacks within seconds using Radware’s patented behavioral-based DDoS attack mitigation technology. The service offers protection from all types of DDoS attacks, including network-layer and application-layer DDoS attacks.

According to Brian Lack, President, Simply Voting, “We’re sleeping better at night knowing that our protection is far stronger than before, while preserving the secrecy of voting traffic. I believe we have the very best, the Cadillac of security right now, which has also improved our ability to market our online voting system. Both TeraGo and Radware have gone above and beyond our expectations in terms of product delivery and technical support.”

Blake Wetzel, Chief Revenue and Chief Operating Officer at TeraGo, added: "We are thrilled to deliver services that support Simply Voting’s critical applications. The joint TeraGo and Radware DDoS protection solution is brought together by a combination of best-in-class brands to meet the security needs of Simply Voting. Security is a critical element for today’s voting platforms, requiring superior real-time protection with minimal latency. We are pleased that our security service will continue to help overcome a critical challenge for our customer and elevate protection for Canadian voting.”