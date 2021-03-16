“As I indicated on our last earnings call, our build-to-suit prospect list was looking very strong and we’re pleased to announce this transaction activity located in coastal Tier 1 markets, as well as in-fill sites in other Tier 1 markets,” said Jim Connor, Duke Realty chairman and CEO. “The credit goes to our best-in-class regional operating teams for executing these developments with major national customers, including repeat business transactions.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE, or the “Company”), the largest domestic-only logistics REIT, today announced eight (8) new development transactions since the start of the first quarter 2021. The projects total 3.7 million square feet with total costs of $373 million that are 58% pre-leased in the aggregate, comprised of:

Duke Realty Announces Eight Development Starts Executed Since the Start of the First Quarter Totaling $373 Million

