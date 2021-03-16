Deadline for notification of candidacy for Board of Directors was on March 13th. Below is a list of candicates for the Board of Directors:

As previously announced the Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on March 18th 2021 at 4pm. The meeting will be held on Hilton Reykjavik Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik and will also be webcasted live. A link to the webcast will be published on the Company's website www.icelandseafood.com/investors before the meeting starts. Recording will also be available after the meeting on the Company's website.

Liv Bergþórsdóttir, the CEO of ORF Genetics from April 2020. She joined ORF Genetics after 20 years in the telecommunication industry.

Jakob Valgeir Flosason, CEO of Jakob Valgeir ehf. Jakob has been a board member of Iceland Seafood since February 2019 and has a long experience from the seafood industry.

Ingunn Agnes Kro, From 2017-2019 Ingunn was a Director of Administration and Communication at Skeljungur hf. Ingunn sits on several boards of listed and unlisted companies in Iceland.

Bergþor Baldvinsson, CEO of Nesfiskur. Has been the CEO of Nesfiskur since 1979.

Halldór Leifsson, Marketing and Sales director of FISK Seafood ehf. Has been in various management positions within the seafood industry for 30 years

Alternate:

Gunnlaugur Karl Hreinsson, Chairman and owner of GPG seafood. Gunnlaugur has decades of experience within the seafood sector.

According to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Board of Directors shall be comprised of 5 members and up to two alternate members. Consequently, the above candidates will be elected to the Board without ballot at the meeting.

Further information on all candidates to the Board of Directors will be made available on the Company's website www.icelandseafood.com/investors .

bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com