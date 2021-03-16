 

Iceland Seafood International hf Information related to Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 11:12  |  22   |   |   

As previously announced the Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on March 18th 2021 at 4pm.  The meeting will be held on Hilton Reykjavik Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik and will also be webcasted live.  A link to the webcast will be published on the Company's website www.icelandseafood.com/investors before the meeting starts.  Recording will also be available after the meeting on the Company's website. 

Deadline for notification of candidacy for Board of Directors was on March 13th.  Below is a list of candicates for the Board of Directors: 

Liv Bergþórsdóttir, the CEO of ORF Genetics from April 2020. She joined ORF Genetics after 20 years in the telecommunication industry. 

Jakob Valgeir Flosason, CEO of Jakob Valgeir ehf. Jakob has been a board member of Iceland Seafood since February 2019 and has a long experience from the seafood industry. 

Ingunn Agnes Kro, From 2017-2019 Ingunn was a Director of Administration and Communication at Skeljungur hf. Ingunn sits on several boards of listed and unlisted companies in Iceland.

Bergþor Baldvinsson, CEO of Nesfiskur. Has been the CEO of Nesfiskur since 1979.

Halldór Leifsson, Marketing and Sales director of FISK Seafood ehf. Has been in various management positions within the seafood industry for 30 years

Alternate: 

Gunnlaugur Karl Hreinsson, Chairman and owner of GPG seafood. Gunnlaugur has decades of experience within the seafood sector. 

According to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Board of Directors shall be comprised of 5 members and up to two alternate members.  Consequently, the above candidates will be elected to the Board without ballot at the meeting. 

Further information on all candidates to the Board of Directors will be made available on the Company's website www.icelandseafood.com/investors . 

Further information: 

bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iceland Seafood International hf Information related to Annual General Meeting As previously announced the Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on March 18th 2021 at 4pm.  The meeting will be held on Hilton Reykjavik Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik and will also be webcasted live.  …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Director Declaration
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 18 March 2021- Final Proposals and Agenda
03.03.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Date of transaction 3.3.2021
25.02.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 18 March 2021 - Correction
25.02.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 18 March 2021
24.02.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Encouraging results in Q4 2020, despite negative impact from lockdown restrictions in key markets. Group Normalised PBT of €2.1m in the quarter
23.02.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: 2020 Results and online investors meeting
18.02.21
Iceland Seafood International hf: Amended market making agreement