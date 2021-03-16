CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Recknor will continue to oversee the Company's COVID-19 long-haulers and Phase 2 NASH trials



VANCOUVER, Washington, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the appointment of Christopher P. Recknor, M.D. to the executive position of Chief Operating Officer. In his role as COO, Dr. Recknor will assist the senior management team to define and implement the overall business strategy and clinical development priorities, along with the requisite timelines.

Dr. Recknor joined CytoDyn in August 2020 as Vice President, Clinical Development. Before joining CytoDyn, Dr. Recknor served as a principal investigator in over 100 clinical trials for numerous global pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Glaxo SmithKline, Merck, Novartis and Pfizer. He has a deep background in clinical research with over 40 published research studies and co-authored several research abstracts. Dr. Recknor holds a B.A. from Furman University and received his M.D. from the Medical University of South Carolina. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is a former Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, commented, "We are very pleased Dr. Recknor is joining our executive team. Dr. Recknor has demonstrated exemplary clinical trial management skills coupled with strong business acumen. With his broad experience in clinical operations, Dr. Recknor will effectively accelerate the evaluation of several indications in our pipeline."

About Leronlimab (PRO 140)

The FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to CytoDyn for two potential indications of leronlimab for critical illnesses. The first indication is combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients, and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases, including NASH. Leronlimab has completed 11 clinical trials in over 1,200 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).