 

Viant Expands Board with Executives from First American Financial and Taco Bell

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 11:00  |  28   |   |   

Added Leadership Expertise and Independent Perspective to Support Viant’s Growth Strategy

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viant, a people-based advertising software company, today announced that former Chief Financial Officer of First American Financial Corporation, Max Valdes, and former President of Taco Bell International, Liz Williams have joined Viant Technology’s board of directors. The pair brings extensive leadership experience to their new roles, as well as new insights and perspective, strategically positioning Viant for continued success on the heels of its recent IPO.

“This is an exciting time for Viant, as the programmatic advertising market continues to grow across various channels and industries. I’m honored to have been asked to serve on their Board of Directors and excited to continue to build on the incredible progress Viant has already made,” said Max Valdes.

Mr. Valdes is a former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of First American Financial Corporation, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company. Mr. Valdes will serve as the chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Valdes is a CPA and earned a BA degree in Business Administration at the California State University, Fullerton.

“As Viant continues to grow post IPO, it will be more important than ever to focus on the needs of advertisers. I am committed to upholding my board position with integrity and to helping grow shareholder value,” said Liz Williams. “I am delighted to have been invited to join Viant’s Board of Directors.”

In addition to Ms. Williams most recent role as CEO of Drybar, Ms. Williams has global experience as the former President of Taco Bell International and Chief Financial Officer for Taco Bell. Ms. Williams will chair the Compensation Committee for Viant. Ms. Williams also currently serves on the board of directors and audit committee of Stitch Fix, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company. She earned a BA degree in Business Administration from The University of Texas in Austin and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“Max brings a significant level of financial and management expertise as well as an understanding of the process of an audit committee’s interactions with the board of directors and management, while Liz’s experience leading a global business and service on other public company boards brings important insight and guidance to the Viant board, as well as best practices in corporate governance,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO of Viant Technology. “We are thrilled to welcome Max and Liz to our Board of Directors and look forward to their contributions.”

About Viant
Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedIn and YouTube.

Press Contact:
Jon Schulz
press@viantinc.com

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Nicole Borsje
Maili Bergman
investors@viantinc.com




