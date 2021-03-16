 

Carrier Transicold Enters Strategic Agreement with AddVolt

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 11:15  |  34   |   |   

Collaboration to advance battery-electric development for transport refrigeration

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Transicold will accelerate and advance its electrification capabilities through a new strategic partnership with Portuguese technology company AddVolt. The agreement enables Carrier to broadly utilize AddVolt's proven, engine-agnostic technology to develop innovative sustainable transport refrigeration solutions for customers in Europe. Further, the system is telematics-enabled and compatible with Carrier's new Lynx digital platform, which allows customers to use data to make faster decisions to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of their supply chains. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Carrier Transicold has entered into a strategic agreement with AddVolt to advance battery-electric development for transport refrigeration

"Through our agreement with AddVolt, we're taking an important step toward the widespread commercial adoption of electric trailer refrigeration systems across Europe, which ultimately helps to create a viable pathway for customers to transition from diesel-powered units to more sustainable solutions," said Victor Calvo, President, Truck Trailer International, Carrier Transicold. "We've continued to pioneer electric technology since developing the first all-electric E-Drive system two decades ago and are ready for another step change. We're excited to work with AddVolt to deliver the tested, game-changing technology that our customers want."

AddVolt developed the world's first plug-in electric system for transportation markets, which avoids fuel usage and reduces major emissions, including noise, particulates, nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide (CO2). Battery-electric technology can improve sustainability with reduced emissions and increase efficiency across the refrigerated transport sector.

Among the differentiators of the AddVolt battery-electric system:

  • Proven, engine-agnostic technology
  • Broad compatibility with trailers, trucks, vans and containers
  • Real-time telematics connectivity for performance monitoring, control and diagnostics
  • Compatibility with Carrier's Lynx digital platform

In October, Carrier Transicold announced the Vector eCool unit as the world's first fully autonomous, all-electric engineless refrigerated trailer system to enter serial production. The Vector eCool uses cutting-edge energy recovery and AddVolt's power system to convert kinetic energy generated by the trailer into electricity, which is then stored in a battery pack to power the refrigeration unit. This loop creates a fully autonomous system that produces no direct CO2 or particulate emissions.

"We are excited to partner with Carrier Transicold to take our successful technology, add scale and drive continued innovation," said Bruno Azevedo, CEO, AddVolt. "While today our technology is focused on refrigerated transport fleets in Europe, it has the potential to benefit other applications and geographies down the road."

The Vector eCool is offered through Carrier's Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit www.carriertransicold.eu.

About Carrier Transicold
Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit carriertransicold.eu. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain.

Contact:

Julie Cardin


Carrier Transicold Europe


+33 6 20 31 24 80


Julie.cardin@carrier.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456607/Carrier_AddVolt_battery_technology_Vector_eCool_trailer_refrigeration.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carrier Transicold Enters Strategic Agreement with AddVolt Collaboration to advance battery-electric development for transport refrigeration RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Carrier Transicold will accelerate and advance its electrification capabilities through a new strategic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
EIT InnoEnergy boosts European EV battery raw material supply chain with support of high-purity ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
8
Carrier Global - HVAC, Klimaanlagen, etc.