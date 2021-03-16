 

Proposal for Thomas Alsbjerg as new Board Member to be elected

Company Announcement no. 79 – 2021
Copenhagen, March 16th, 2021

Proposal for Thomas Alsbjerg as new Board Member to be elected

GreenMobility’s Board of Directors announces the proposal to elect Thomas Alsbjerg as new Board member at the Annual General Assembly on April 22, 2021.

Thomas Alsbjerg is Group Senior Vice President & Head of Global Development at Vestas Wind Systems A/S, where he heads up the group’s global wind power project development. Previously, Thomas Alsbjerg served as head of Corporate Strategy and M&A at Vestas Wind Systems, where he was overall responsible for the recent M&A transactions with CIP and MHI. Before joining Vestas, Thomas Alsbjerg held various executive positions at Coloplast during almost 10 years.

“We are very happy that Thomas has accepted our proposal to join GreenMobility as a member of the Board. His comprehensive experience with corporate strategy in one of the leading sustainable Danish companies will help strengthen GreenMobility’s international growth ambition and the journey ahead”, says Henrik Isaksen, Founder and Chairman of the Board, and Tue Østergaard, Vice Chairman of the Board at GreenMobility A/S.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations
Tlf: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

Henrik Isaksen, Chairman of the Board
Tlf: +45 40 59 40 00, e-mail: hi@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute, through minute packages, or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent and Helsinki. More than 115,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.


