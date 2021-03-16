GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 16 MARCH 2021 AT 12.15 EET



Gofore Plc's Business Review 1–28 February 2021: Strong growth in February



Gofore Plc’s net sales in February 2021 were EUR 8.1 million (2020: EUR 5.9 million). The Group had a total of 736 employees (578 employees) at the end of the period.



CEO Mikael Nylund comments:



“We're starting the year stronger than ever before. Over the past year, our capabilities to help our customers in their digital transformation have deepened considerably, especially with expert services for digital quality assurance and people-driven digital transformation. Our team had 158 more people at the end of February than in the corresponding period in the previous year. Additionally, our team was strengthened further by CCEA's some 50 experts in the beginning of March.

The acquisition of CCEA Ltd, announced in February, increased Gofore's capability to lead integrated technology and people-driven transformation, and to help customers succeed even in the most demanding transformation projects. Our customers will benefit from our even stronger and far-reaching support in implementing their digital transformation.

The customer front has been active during the beginning of the year. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in Finland selected us as the provider of the maintenance and development for the occupational safety and health administration's information system and other ICT development. The five-year framework agreement continues our long and well-functioning cooperation with the occupational safety and health administration.

In March, the Finnish Centre for Pensions decided to increase its service procurement and will utilise an additional agile team from Gofore. The team will work with, among other things, the development and maintenance of information systems, the implementation of software components and support services. The procurement adds to the existing five-year framework agreement, announced on 3 September 2020 . It is inspiring to see that the importance of agile development methods has been widely recognised in different customer segments.