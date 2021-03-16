 

DGAP-Adhoc Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank's Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans-Jörg Vetter resigns from office due to health reasons

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.03.2021, 11:43  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank's Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans-Jörg Vetter resigns from office due to health reasons

16-March-2021 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hans-Jörg Vetter today has informed the Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Manfred Knof that he will resign from the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG by the end of the day due to health reasons. Until a successor is elected, Deputy Chairman Uwe Tschäge will handle the tasks of the Supervisory Board Chairman.

****

Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (069) 136 20
Fax: -
E-mail: pressestelle@commerzbank.com
Internet: www.commerzbank.de
ISIN: DE000CBK1001
WKN: CBK100
Indices: MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Disclaimer

