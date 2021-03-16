 

Sierra Metals Announces Receipt of Its Environmental Permit for a 20% Increase of Throughput to 3,600 TPD at Its Yauricocha Mine, Peru

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 11:30  |  33   |   |   

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") has received an Informe Tecnico Sustentatorio (“ITS”) permit from the Peruvian Ministry of Environment through its Agency SENACE. The ITS is a key permitting milestone and the second to last step for the Company on receiving approval to increasing the permitted throughput of the Chumpe Plant, located at the Yauricocha Mine, to 3,600 tonnes per day ('TPD').

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005408/en/

Train emerging from Yauricocha Tunnel loaded with ore (Photo: Business Wire)

Train emerging from Yauricocha Tunnel loaded with ore (Photo: Business Wire)

Luis Marchese, CEO of Sierra Metals, commented: "I am delighted with the receipt of the ITS permit. The Company may now submit the required documentation for an Informe Tecnico Minero (“ITM”) permit, which is the final step in the process to permit an increased throughput at Yauricocha to 3,600 TPD. The Company expects to receive the ITM permit in the second quarter of 2021. This permit would allow a 20% increase in throughput and assist the Company in maintaining its annual production guidance.

Additionally, we continue focusing on the completion of the Prefeasibility Study at Yauricocha, which examines increasing throughput to 5,500 TPD starting in 2024, as well as on the Prefeasibility Studies examining increases at Bolivar to 10,000 TPD and Cusi to 2,400 TPD."

He Concluded: "2021 continues to be an exciting time for the Company as we continue with organic growth plans including significant brownfield and greenfield exploration programs to support future mineral resource and production growth. Management also continues to focus on improving and modernizing our mine operations, increasing operating efficiencies to improve productivity and reduce costs."

Quality Control

All technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by:

Americo Zuzunaga, FAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Vice President of Metallurgy and Projects to Sierra Metals, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company focused on the production and development of precious and base metals from its polymetallic Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sierra Metals Announces Receipt of Its Environmental Permit for a 20% Increase of Throughput to 3,600 TPD at Its Yauricocha Mine, Peru Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") has received an Informe Tecnico Sustentatorio (“ITS”) permit from the Peruvian Ministry of Environment through its Agency SENACE. The ITS is a key …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer