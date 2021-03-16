Sierra Metals Announces Receipt of Its Environmental Permit for a 20% Increase of Throughput to 3,600 TPD at Its Yauricocha Mine, Peru

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") has received an Informe Tecnico Sustentatorio (“ITS”) permit from the Peruvian Ministry of Environment through its Agency SENACE. The ITS is a key permitting milestone and the second to last step for the Company on receiving approval to increasing the permitted throughput of the Chumpe Plant, located at the Yauricocha Mine, to 3,600 tonnes per day ('TPD').

Luis Marchese, CEO of Sierra Metals, commented: "I am delighted with the receipt of the ITS permit. The Company may now submit the required documentation for an Informe Tecnico Minero (“ITM”) permit, which is the final step in the process to permit an increased throughput at Yauricocha to 3,600 TPD. The Company expects to receive the ITM permit in the second quarter of 2021. This permit would allow a 20% increase in throughput and assist the Company in maintaining its annual production guidance.

Additionally, we continue focusing on the completion of the Prefeasibility Study at Yauricocha, which examines increasing throughput to 5,500 TPD starting in 2024, as well as on the Prefeasibility Studies examining increases at Bolivar to 10,000 TPD and Cusi to 2,400 TPD."

He Concluded: "2021 continues to be an exciting time for the Company as we continue with organic growth plans including significant brownfield and greenfield exploration programs to support future mineral resource and production growth. Management also continues to focus on improving and modernizing our mine operations, increasing operating efficiencies to improve productivity and reduce costs."

Quality Control

All technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by:

Americo Zuzunaga, FAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP (Metallurgist) and Vice President of Metallurgy and Projects to Sierra Metals, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company focused on the production and development of precious and base metals from its polymetallic Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.