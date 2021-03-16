 

NICE Robotic Process Automation Recognized as a Leader by Leading Analyst Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 11:30  |  34   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in its report entitled ‘The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021’. NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) received the highest possible scores in the criteria of innovation roadmap, security/access control/authentication, and scale experience in Forrester’s report. Noting NICE’s ongoing innovation and use of AI, the report also cited its focus on AI ethics. For a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

The Forrester Research report stated “With Process Automation Platform, NICE delivers a solution dedicated but not limited to contact center automation. New AI-based features include real-time speech analytics, real-time inventory checks, and next-best-offer recommendations for contact center agents. While NICE continues to innovate by leveraging the latest AI breakthroughs, it is also serious about AI ethics.”

The Forrester Research report notes, “NICE Automation Finder collects and analyzes employee desktop data, suggests automations, and helps generate automations using Click to Automate.”

NICE RPA’s Click to Automate feature further capitalizes on the benefits of its Automation Finder opportunity discovery feature by immediately actualizing its recommendations. Once Automation Finder collects and analyses employee desktop data and suggests automations, Click to Automate transforms recommended process sequences into live operational automations, rapidly expanding the organization’s RPA footprint.

The Forrester report summarized, “NICE is not only a good fit for contact center automation but for both attended and unattended use cases, with a focus on text/voice analytics and processing.”

“This recognition by Forrester marks the third analyst firm to recognize NICE’s RPA innovations,” Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group said. “We are pleased that Forrester Research has recognized what we believe are NICE RPA’s differentiators in technology and innovation, which support organizations in maximizing the value of RPA for their business and empowering their employees to deliver better experiences to their customers.”

NICE Robotic Process Automation enables intelligent process optimization while unleashing employees’ potential to ensure exceptional customer experience. NICE’s RPA solutions are developed and managed from a single platform, including the flexibility to scale, and drive digital transformation across the organization. NICE’s attended automation offering, NEVA, (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant), is the world’s first employee focused personal assistant bot. NEVA’s intelligent, AI-driven interface offers employees real-time desktop guidance and next best action advice. NEVA was ranked the Market Leader in Intelligent Attended RPA by Zinnov in its 2020 report, as well as by Everest Group as an RPA Leader for the third consecutive year.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Robotic Process Automation Recognized as a Leader by Leading Analyst Firm NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in its report entitled ‘The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021’. NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) received the highest possible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
NICE Wins ‘ASTORS’ Awards for Best Investigation and 911 Incident Solutions Accelerating Digital Transformation for Evidence Management
11.03.21
NICE inContact Helps Companies Apply Smarter AI to Improve Self-Service Experiences, Lower Operating Costs
10.03.21
Sunrise Communications Selects NICE to Boost Workforce Agility and Engagement Across Operations in Four Countries
09.03.21
NICE inContact CXone Adds First-of-its-Kind AI to Drive Higher CSAT and Lower Service Cost
04.03.21
NICE Actimize and Finastra Announce Partnership to Provide Xceed Cloud-Native Platform to Finastra’s Customers
25.02.21
NICE inContact CXone Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Contact Center Innovation in Europe, Australia
24.02.21
Skipton Building Society Takes Workforce Management and Employee Engagement to the Cloud with NICE
23.02.21
NICE inContact Wins Gold Stevie Award for its Leading Cloud Customer Experience Platform
22.02.21
NICE Real-Time Authentication and Fraud Prevention Solutions Win UK Customer Service Excellence Award for Innovation
18.02.21
 NICE Reports Accelerated Cloud Revenue Growth for The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020