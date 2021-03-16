TILT Holdings Enters Third Market through the Completion of Its Acquisition of Ohio Processing Facility

SFO’s purpose-built 9,600 sq. ft. processing and CO 2 extraction facility (the “Facility”) is conveniently located just outside of Cleveland, providing ready access to the state’s 52 operating dispensaries . The Facility currently produces high-quality medical cannabis products including tinctures, vaporization cartridges, syringes and topicals, with the Company expecting to expand its product offerings to include concentrates and edibles inspired by TILT’s award winning operations in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.



“With the expansion of the Standard Farms footprint into Ohio, we continue to execute on our strategy of delivering a differentiated portfolio of premium products and supply chain solutions to multi-state providers, licensed producers and cannabis retailers, as well as opening up another dynamic marketplace to our brand partners,” said Gary Santo, President of TILT . “Through the acquisition of SFO, TILT now has plant-touching operations in three fast-growing limited license markets, and we are excited to provide Ohio’s 52 dispensaries with a diverse selection of top brands that their customers want, while generating meaningful revenue.”



Ohio is the seventh most populated state in the U.S. The state currently has 160,000 registered medical patients , representing more than double Ohio’s 2019 patient totals. In 2020, cannabis sales approached $277 million, representing almost 290% growth compared to 2019.



To learn more about TILT, visit www.tiltholdings.com .



About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc . in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania and Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

