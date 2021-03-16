 

TILT Holdings Enters Third Market through the Completion of Its Acquisition of Ohio Processing Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021   

Standard Farms Ohio LLC Provides Opportunity for TILT to Expand the Reach of its Portfolio of High-Quality Cannabis and Inhalation Products While Offering Ready Access for its Brand Partners to the Ohio Marketplace

PHOENIX, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, distribution and retail, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Standard Farms Ohio LLC (“SFO”), previously announced on April 16, 2019.

SFO’s purpose-built 9,600 sq. ft. processing and CO2 extraction facility (the “Facility”) is conveniently located just outside of Cleveland, providing ready access to the state’s 52 operating dispensaries. The Facility currently produces high-quality medical cannabis products including tinctures, vaporization cartridges, syringes and topicals, with the Company expecting to expand its product offerings to include concentrates and edibles inspired by TILT’s award winning operations in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

“With the expansion of the Standard Farms footprint into Ohio, we continue to execute on our strategy of delivering a differentiated portfolio of premium products and supply chain solutions to multi-state providers, licensed producers and cannabis retailers, as well as opening up another dynamic marketplace to our brand partners,” said Gary Santo, President of TILT. “Through the acquisition of SFO, TILT now has plant-touching operations in three fast-growing limited license markets, and we are excited to provide Ohio’s 52 dispensaries with a diverse selection of top brands that their customers want, while generating meaningful revenue.”

Ohio is the seventh most populated state in the U.S. The state currently has 160,000 registered medical patients, representing more than double Ohio’s 2019 patient totals. In 2020, cannabis sales approached $277 million, representing almost 290% growth compared to 2019.

To learn more about TILT, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania and Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Zeit
05.03.21
TILT Holdings Inc. Announces the Launch of Her Highness NYC Branded THC Products in Massachusetts Market Within 30 Days of Contract Signing
02.03.21
TILT Holdings Inc. Receives Approval for Additional Cultivation Expansion at its Massachusetts Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility
23.02.21
TILT Holdings Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences
22.02.21
TILT Holdings, Inc. Announces Assignment of Ermont, Inc. Note Receivable
18.02.21
TILT Holdings Strengthens Compliance Team, Welcoming Nicole Moyers as Vice President of Compliance and Patrick Beyea as Director of Compliance
17.02.21
TILT Holdings Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results, Operational Highlights and 2021 Outlook
16.02.21
TILT Holdings Inc. Congratulates Partner, Kanabo Group PLC, on Commencing Trading on the London Stock Exchange

Zeit
09.10.20
4
TILT Holdings (TILT) - attraktiver Cannabis Player ?