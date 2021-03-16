 

QIWI to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 11:30  |  24   |   |   

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc, (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 or for international callers by dialing +1 (201) 493-6780. A replay will be available at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 or +1 (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the pin number is 13717315. The replay will be available until Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at https://www.qiwi.com under the Corporate Investor Relations section or directly at http://investor.qiwi.com/.

About QIWI

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 19.7 million virtual wallets, over 117,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 145 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 32 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI’s consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably. 

CONTACT: Contact

Investor Relations
+357.25028091
ir@qiwi.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QIWI to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021 NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QIWI plc, (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review fourth quarter …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
QIWI announces CFO resignation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.03.21
39
Qiwi - russischer Payment Service provider