 

Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per diluted share, or an annualized dividend of $0.80 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021.

About Plymouth
 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership, management, redevelopment and development of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets, as well as select sub-markets, with access to large pools of skilled labor in the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.



