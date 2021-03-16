Celltick To Enable Cell Broadcast On Taiwan Mobile's SA 5G Network

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Celltick

(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-command-post/) , the world's largest

cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning

systems (PWS), announced it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile, one of the

largest mobile operators in Taiwan, to expand its MAGEN® CBC

(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-cbc/) (Mass Alert Geo Emergency

Notifications Cell Broadcast Center) to support its SA 5G network.



The MAGEN® CBC is used by the National Science and Technology Center for

Disaster Reduction (https://ncdr.nat.gov.tw/oriNCDR/home.aspx?WebSiteID=873f5b27

-b86d-4d5c-a356-c369768bffe9) (NCDR) to alert citizens in time critical

emergencies e.g. typhoons, floods, earthquakes and major fires.





Taiwan Mobile (https://english.taiwanmobile.com/) deployed Celltick's CBC in2015 together with 2 other mobile operators in the country - Taiwan Star andAsia Pacific Telecom (APT). As a global forerunner in digital communication,Taiwan Mobile launched its 5G services in July 2020. Sticking to its commitmentof improving people's lives with technology, it is now among the first mobileoperators worldwide to implement cell broadcast over its SA 5G network."We are immensely proud for again being selected by Taiwan Mobile, which is aglobally recognized innovative leader, for expanding cell broadcast over its SA5G network," said Ronen Daniel, Celltick's CEO. "I look forward to furtherdeveloping our partnership with Taiwan Mobile and keep playing a role in theirtechnical leadership and striving to fulfill its vision of tomorrow's 5G era."Tom Koh, CTO of Taiwan Mobile, said: "We are pleased to launch this muchanticipated 5G CBC project with Celltick. Taiwan Mobile will continue advancingits 5G and technologies to empower users to open their world to morepossibilities."About CelltickCelltick is the world's largest cell broadcast-based products provider and aglobal leader of Public Warning Systems(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen/) (PWS) and Mass Notification Systems(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-mass-notification/) . Its CBC(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-cbc/) (Cell Broadcast Center) has beenadopted by over 70 mobile operators worldwide, delivering alerts globally tomore than 1 billion users daily. Beyond cell broadcast, Celltick's MAGEN®(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen/) (Mass Alert Geo EmergencyNotifications) suite of products allows alerts dissemination across multiplechannels including Location-Based SMS(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-lb-sms/) ,https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-native-app/ and SIM(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-sim-alert/) apps, as well as non-mobilemedia, all from its MAGEN® Command Post(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-command-post/) .Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446596/Celltick_Logo.jpgFor more information please contact:Liza SoferMarketing Managerlizas@celltick.comhttp://www.celltick.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74880/4864944OTS: Celltick