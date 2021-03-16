Celltick To Enable Cell Broadcast On Taiwan Mobile's SA 5G Network
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Celltick
(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-command-post/) , the world's largest
cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning
systems (PWS), announced it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile, one of the
largest mobile operators in Taiwan, to expand its MAGEN® CBC
(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-cbc/) (Mass Alert Geo Emergency
Notifications Cell Broadcast Center) to support its SA 5G network.
The MAGEN® CBC is used by the National Science and Technology Center for
Disaster Reduction (https://ncdr.nat.gov.tw/oriNCDR/home.aspx?WebSiteID=873f5b27
-b86d-4d5c-a356-c369768bffe9) (NCDR) to alert citizens in time critical
emergencies e.g. typhoons, floods, earthquakes and major fires.
Taiwan Mobile (https://english.taiwanmobile.com/) deployed Celltick's CBC in
2015 together with 2 other mobile operators in the country - Taiwan Star and
Asia Pacific Telecom (APT). As a global forerunner in digital communication,
Taiwan Mobile launched its 5G services in July 2020. Sticking to its commitment
of improving people's lives with technology, it is now among the first mobile
operators worldwide to implement cell broadcast over its SA 5G network.
"We are immensely proud for again being selected by Taiwan Mobile, which is a
globally recognized innovative leader, for expanding cell broadcast over its SA
5G network," said Ronen Daniel, Celltick's CEO. "I look forward to further
developing our partnership with Taiwan Mobile and keep playing a role in their
technical leadership and striving to fulfill its vision of tomorrow's 5G era."
Tom Koh, CTO of Taiwan Mobile, said: "We are pleased to launch this much
anticipated 5G CBC project with Celltick. Taiwan Mobile will continue advancing
its 5G and technologies to empower users to open their world to more
possibilities."
About Celltick
Celltick is the world's largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a
global leader of Public Warning Systems
(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen/) (PWS) and Mass Notification Systems
(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-mass-notification/) . Its CBC
(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-cbc/) (Cell Broadcast Center) has been
adopted by over 70 mobile operators worldwide, delivering alerts globally to
more than 1 billion users daily. Beyond cell broadcast, Celltick's MAGEN®
(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen/) (Mass Alert Geo Emergency
Notifications) suite of products allows alerts dissemination across multiple
channels including Location-Based SMS
(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-lb-sms/) ,
https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-native-app/ and SIM
(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-sim-alert/) apps, as well as non-mobile
media, all from its MAGEN® Command Post
(https://www.celltick.com/products/magen-command-post/) .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446596/Celltick_Logo.jpg
For more information please contact:
Liza Sofer
Marketing Manager
lizas@celltick.com
http://www.celltick.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74880/4864944
OTS: Celltick
