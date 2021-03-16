Garmin expands its Approach with a new lineup of GPS devices to help golfers improve their game
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced new additions to its popular Approach series of GPS golf products – the Approach S42 smartwatch, the Approach S12 watch, and the Approach G12 GPS rangefinder – all with more than 42,000 preloaded courses so golfers can walk onto any tee box with confidence. Across the board, the new Approach lineup offers exemplary battery life and supports connectivity with Garmin’s very own club tracking sensor and the Garmin golf app1 which makes it easier than ever to upload scorecards, review performance stats and much more.
Garmin expands its Approach with a new lineup of GPS golf devices (Photo: Business Wire)
- With the Approach S42, golf with style and rely on smartwatch capabilities to easily transition on and off the course.
- Avid players can rely on the easy-to-use Approach S12 and focus on a practical golf watch solution designed to obtain key yardages to the green, hazards, doglegs and more.
- And with the Approach G12, players can glance at golf data – like distances to the green — from a compact GPS rangefinder that clips on to their pocket or golf bag.
“Garmin brings technology to the forefront with the new Approach product line to help golfers play their best game while staying competitive and connected within the golfing community,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “From smartwatches to GPS rangefinders, our latest Approach devices will also equip novice and veteran golfers alike with precision, style and attention to detail on every swing.”
Three of a kind
The Approach S42, Approach S12, and Approach G12 share a host of features to benefit golfers of every skill level:
- Link with the Garmin Golf app to participate in weekly leaderboards, tournaments, review live scoring, strokes gained analysis, automatic scorecard uploads and much more.
- Pair with the optional Approach CT10 club sensors for automatic club tracking to see how far players hit each club.
- Gain precise yardages to the front, middle, and back of the green, hazards, doglegs, layups and more, thanks to a built-in high sensitivity GPS that zeroes in on a player’s location.
- Use the Green View feature to see each green’s true shape and to move the pin for better yardage accuracy, regardless of where a golfer is on the course.
Golf with style
