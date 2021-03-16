Garmin expands its Approach with a new lineup of GPS devices to help golfers improve their game

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced new additions to its popular Approach series of GPS golf products – the Approach S42 smartwatch, the Approach S12 watch, and the Approach G12 GPS rangefinder – all with more than 42,000 preloaded courses so golfers can walk onto any tee box with confidence. Across the board, the new Approach lineup offers exemplary battery life and supports connectivity with Garmin’s very own club tracking sensor and the Garmin golf app1 which makes it easier than ever to upload scorecards, review performance stats and much more.

