 

First Patient Completes Digital Consent with Veeva Clinical Network in Phase 2b Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 12:03  |  39   |   |   

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Veeva eConsent, a MyVeeva for Patients application built on Veeva Clinical Network, had its first patient complete an electronic consent for an early phase clinical trial by Crofoot Research Center. Veeva eConsent is the first validated application for sites and patients that transforms the consent process from manual and paper-based to an end-to-end digital experience. Patients can review documents and protocols and provide consent via mobile phone, streamlining the experience for both patients and sites.

“As one of the first sites using Veeva eConsent, we’re excited to collaborate with Veeva to help the industry shift from paper to digital consent for the benefit of patients and clinical research,” said Charles Sydnor, CCRA, ACRP-CP, project manager at Crofoot Research Center. “Veeva eConsent makes the process easy for our patients and allows us to break down the barriers of paper and location, expanding the reach of our study.”

COVID-19 accelerated the industry’s move to digital solutions that enable decentralized trials and keep studies on track, speed study start-up, and improve trial execution. Veeva eConsent enables this transformation through digital consent document creation, approval, and exchange. Sites can use the application for trials across sponsors and automate the flow of consent documents to the investigator site file (ISF) for better collaboration and greater speed.

With Veeva eConsent, sponsors get real-time visibility into patient consent status, date, and version and monitors and site personnel gain remote access to trial information. Reducing the time spent on administrative tasks increases site and patient engagement throughout a study.

“In just six months, we went from concept to the first patient using Veeva eConsent,” said Tim Davis, vice president, MyVeeva for Patients at Veeva Systems. “This marks a major step forward for the future of paperless, patient-centric trials and we remain focused on continuing to deliver innovations that will help the industry realize this important vision.”

Attend the upcoming webinar on April 29 to hear Crofoot discuss how Veeva eConsent helps sites run more efficient clinical trials and to learn more about Veeva Clinical Network, the industry’s only solution that connects sponsors, sites, and patients to accelerate clinical research.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Patient Completes Digital Consent with Veeva Clinical Network in Phase 2b Study Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Veeva eConsent, a MyVeeva for Patients application built on Veeva Clinical Network, had its first patient complete an electronic consent for an early phase clinical trial by Crofoot Research Center. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
BYD, Geely, Bilibili, Pinduoduo, Kingsoft uvm.: Jetzt geht es ans „Abstauben“!
05.03.21
Neue Studie zeigt auf, dass mehr Auftragsforschungsinstitute Maßnahmen ergreifen, um dem dringenden Bedarf an schnelleren klinischen Studien gerecht zu werden
04.03.21
New Research Reveals More CROs Taking Action to Meet Urgent Need for Faster Clinical Trials
02.03.21
Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
18.02.21
Reckitt Benckiser standardisiert auf die kommerziellen Cloud-Anwendungen von Veeva und treibt damit die digitale Exzellenz weltweit voran
17.02.21
Reckitt Benckiser Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Advance Digital Excellence Globally
17.02.21
Mehr als 250 Unternehmen transformieren regulatorische Abläufe mit Veeva Vault RIM-Anwendungen
16.02.21
More Than 250 Companies Transform Regulatory with Veeva Vault RIM Applications