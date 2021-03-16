First Patient Completes Digital Consent with Veeva Clinical Network in Phase 2b Study

“As one of the first sites using Veeva eConsent, we’re excited to collaborate with Veeva to help the industry shift from paper to digital consent for the benefit of patients and clinical research,” said Charles Sydnor, CCRA, ACRP-CP, project manager at Crofoot Research Center. “Veeva eConsent makes the process easy for our patients and allows us to break down the barriers of paper and location, expanding the reach of our study.”

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Veeva eConsent, a MyVeeva for Patients application built on Veeva Clinical Network, had its first patient complete an electronic consent for an early phase clinical trial by Crofoot Research Center. Veeva eConsent is the first validated application for sites and patients that transforms the consent process from manual and paper-based to an end-to-end digital experience. Patients can review documents and protocols and provide consent via mobile phone, streamlining the experience for both patients and sites.

COVID-19 accelerated the industry’s move to digital solutions that enable decentralized trials and keep studies on track, speed study start-up, and improve trial execution. Veeva eConsent enables this transformation through digital consent document creation, approval, and exchange. Sites can use the application for trials across sponsors and automate the flow of consent documents to the investigator site file (ISF) for better collaboration and greater speed.

With Veeva eConsent, sponsors get real-time visibility into patient consent status, date, and version and monitors and site personnel gain remote access to trial information. Reducing the time spent on administrative tasks increases site and patient engagement throughout a study.

“In just six months, we went from concept to the first patient using Veeva eConsent,” said Tim Davis, vice president, MyVeeva for Patients at Veeva Systems. “This marks a major step forward for the future of paperless, patient-centric trials and we remain focused on continuing to deliver innovations that will help the industry realize this important vision.”

Attend the upcoming webinar on April 29 to hear Crofoot discuss how Veeva eConsent helps sites run more efficient clinical trials and to learn more about Veeva Clinical Network, the industry’s only solution that connects sponsors, sites, and patients to accelerate clinical research.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

