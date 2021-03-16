CI Global Asset Management Announces March 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending March 31, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before March 31, 2021, to unitholders of record on March 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is March 24, 2021, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of March 25, 2021.

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount (per unit)

CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $ 0.3100

CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $ 0.1293

NXF.B $ 0.1330

CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $ 0.2388

FHI.B $ 0.2391

CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $ 0.5432

TXF.B $ 0.5408

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $ 0.0400

CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $ 0.0378

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF DXM $ 0.1209

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $ 0.0412

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $ 0.1181

CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $ 0.0946

VXM.B $ 0.1003

CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $ 0.0000

YXM.B $ 0.0000

CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $ 0.0606

ZXM.B $ 0.0637

CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $ 0.0658

CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF UXM $ 0.1058

UXM.B $ 0.1186

CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $ 0.0382

XXM.B $ 0.0404

CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC $ 0.0721

CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $ 0.1048

RWE.B $ 0.1026

CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $ 0.0368

RWU.B $ 0.0444

CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $ 0.1447

RWW.B $ 0.1596

CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $ 0.0980

RWX.B $ 0.0920

CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $ 0.0000

CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF FLI $ 0.1944

CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $ 0.0312

CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO $ 0.0450

FAO.U $ 0.0450 (US$)

CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $ 0.0438

CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $ 0.0277

CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $ 0.1380

CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT $ 0.0675

CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF CIC $ 0.1811

CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF CSY $ 0.2816

CI First Asset European Bank ETF FHB $ 0.0097

CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $ 0.0407

CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR $ 0.0768

CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB $ 0.0315

CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $ 0.0320

FIG.U $ 0.0248 (US$)

CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $ 0.0150

FSB.U $ 0.0150 (US$)

CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $ 0.0140

FGO.U $ 0.0140 (US$)

CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF FBE $ 0.1045

CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF FBU $ 0.0485

CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $ 0.0259

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $ 0.0181

CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $ 0.0618

CESG.B $ 0.0619

CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $ 0.0500

CRED.U $ 0.0500 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $ 0.0500

CMAR.U $ 0.0500 (US$)

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $ 0.0000

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $ 0.0510

CMEY.U $ 0.0510

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $ 0.0860

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $ 0.0690

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $ 0.0770

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $ 0.0320

CCOR.B $ 0.0289

CCOR.U $ 0.0320 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $ 0.0769

CINC.B $ 0.0695

CINC.U $ 0.0770 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $ 0.0356

CDLB.B $ 0.0322

CDLB.U $ 0.0357 (US$)

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $ 0.1002

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $ 0.0872

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $ 0.0860

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $ 0.0000

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $ 0.1050

DGR.B $ 0.1050

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $ 0.1250

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $ 0.0900

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $ 0.0100

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $ 0.1300

EHE.B $ 0.1300

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $ 0.0930

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $ 0.0300

IQD.B $ 0.0300

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $ 0.0330

JAPN.B $ 0.0330

CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $ 0.0250

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $ 0.1150

UMI.B $ 0.1150

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) (NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $236.5 billion in total assets as of February 28, 2021.

