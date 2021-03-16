CI Global Asset Management Announces March 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending March 31, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before March 31, 2021, to unitholders of record on March 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is March 24, 2021, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of March 25, 2021.
|
Trading
Symbol
Distribution Amount
(per unit)
CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF
CGXF
$
0.3100
CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF
NXF
$
0.1293
NXF.B
$
0.1330
CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF
FHI
$
0.2388
FHI.B
$
0.2391
CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF
TXF
$
0.5432
TXF.B
$
0.5408
CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
CXF
$
0.0400
CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF
BXF
$
0.0378
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF
DXM
$
0.1209
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
WXM
$
0.0412
CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF
FXM
$
0.1181
CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF
VXM
$
0.0946
VXM.B
$
0.1003
CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF
YXM
$
0.0000
YXM.B
$
0.0000
CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF
ZXM
$
0.0606
ZXM.B
$
0.0637
CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF
QXM
$
0.0658
CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF
UXM
$
0.1058
UXM.B
$
0.1186
CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF
XXM
$
0.0382
XXM.B
$
0.0404
CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWC
$
0.0721
CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWE
$
0.1048
RWE.B
$
0.1026
CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWU
$
0.0368
RWU.B
$
0.0444
CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWW
$
0.1447
RWW.B
$
0.1596
CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWX
$
0.0980
RWX.B
$
0.0920
CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF
SID
$
0.0000
CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF
FLI
$
0.1944
CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF
FDV
$
0.0312
CI First Asset Active Credit ETF
FAO
$
0.0450
FAO.U
$
0.0450 (US$)
CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF
FAI
$
0.0438
CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF
FGB
$
0.0277
CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF
FQC
$
0.1380
CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF
RIT
$
0.0675
CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF
CIC
$
0.1811
CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF
CSY
$
0.2816
CI First Asset European Bank ETF
FHB
$
0.0097
CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF
FSF
$
0.0407
CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF
FPR
$
0.0768
CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF
FLB
$
0.0315
CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF
FIG
$
0.0320
FIG.U
$
0.0248 (US$)
CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)
FSB
$
0.0150
FSB.U
$
0.0150 (US$)
CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF
FGO
$
0.0140
FGO.U
$
0.0140 (US$)
CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF
FBE
$
0.1045
CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF
FBU
$
0.0485
CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF
CSAV
$
0.0259
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGAA
$
0.0181
CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF
CESG
$
0.0618
CESG.B
$
0.0619
CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)
CRED
$
0.0500
CRED.U
$
0.0500 (US$)
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)
CMAR
$
0.0500
CMAR.U
$
0.0500 (US$)
CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)
CMAG
$
0.0000
CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)
CMEY
$
0.0510
CMEY.U
$
0.0510
CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGRE
$
0.0860
CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)
CINF
$
0.0690
CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGRA
$
0.0770
CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
CCOR
$
0.0320
CCOR.B
$
0.0289
CCOR.U
$
0.0320 (US$)
CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
CINC
$
0.0769
CINC.B
$
0.0695
CINC.U
$
0.0770 (US$)
CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)
CDLB
$
0.0356
CDLB.B
$
0.0322
CDLB.U
$
0.0357 (US$)
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF
CAGG
$
0.1002
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
CAGS
$
0.0872
CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF
ONEB
$
0.0860
CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF
CHNA.B
$
0.0000
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
DGR
$
0.1050
DGR.B
$
0.1050
CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
DGRC
$
0.1250
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
DQD
$
0.0900
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
DQI
$
0.0100
CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF
EHE
$
0.1300
EHE.B
$
0.1300
CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF
EMV.B
$
0.0930
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
IQD
$
0.0300
IQD.B
$
0.0300
CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF
JAPN
$
0.0330
JAPN.B
$
0.0330
CI ONE Global Equity ETF
ONEQ
$
0.0250
CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF
UMI
$
0.1150
UMI.B
$
0.1150
Supporting Investors’ Needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) (NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $236.5 billion in total assets as of February 28, 2021.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay
brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005130/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare