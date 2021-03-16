CoreSite Boosts Hybrid-Cloud with On-Net Connectivity in Chicago to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“CoreSite,” or the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced the availability of direct fiber and virtual connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at CoreSite’s Chicago campus. This key interconnection point enables CoreSite customers and Microsoft connectivity partners to access Azure ExpressRoute directly – at all available speeds. Build primary and/or redundant network architectures within the market using fiber interconnections and virtual connectivity through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.

Adding Optionality, Improved Resiliency, Performance and Reliability

The availability of on-net access to Azure ExpressRoute at CoreSite’s Chicago campus enables enterprise customers and Microsoft connectivity partners to benefit from directly connecting to Microsoft’s global network. This solution delivers optimal low latency edge-to-edge performance, increased security, and eliminates data egress costs using Azure ExpressRoute Local when accessing the Azure North Central US region, while improving agility when deploying workloads in today’s hybrid cloud architectures. In addition, the combination of Azure ExpressRoute with CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange and Inter-site services provides customers with enhanced network connectivity for business continuity and disaster recovery programs. Direct access to a cloud onramp via an edge node is the most effective means to ensure performance, reliability and optimal cost efficiency.

Customers in CoreSite’s national platform of data centers can rapidly integrate the Azure ExpressRoute Chicago peering location via the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange, an on-demand interconnection platform that enables CoreSite customers to dynamically connect to any other customer through a virtual connection and an easy-to-use portal.

“We are excited to offer our customers on-net availability and improved resiliency options to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute in Chicago, in addition to the on-net ExpressRoute connectivity already available in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Denver and Northern Virginia,” said Steve Smith, CoreSite’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Direct and private connectivity to leading cloud providers like Microsoft is essential for enterprises to deploy their hybrid and multi-cloud IT architectures.”