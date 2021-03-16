 

CoreSite Boosts Hybrid-Cloud with On-Net Connectivity in Chicago to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 12:00  |  20   |   |   

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“CoreSite,” or the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced the availability of direct fiber and virtual connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at CoreSite’s Chicago campus. This key interconnection point enables CoreSite customers and Microsoft connectivity partners to access Azure ExpressRoute directly – at all available speeds. Build primary and/or redundant network architectures within the market using fiber interconnections and virtual connectivity through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.

Adding Optionality, Improved Resiliency, Performance and Reliability

The availability of on-net access to Azure ExpressRoute at CoreSite’s Chicago campus enables enterprise customers and Microsoft connectivity partners to benefit from directly connecting to Microsoft’s global network. This solution delivers optimal low latency edge-to-edge performance, increased security, and eliminates data egress costs using Azure ExpressRoute Local when accessing the Azure North Central US region, while improving agility when deploying workloads in today’s hybrid cloud architectures. In addition, the combination of Azure ExpressRoute with CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange and Inter-site services provides customers with enhanced network connectivity for business continuity and disaster recovery programs. Direct access to a cloud onramp via an edge node is the most effective means to ensure performance, reliability and optimal cost efficiency.

Customers in CoreSite’s national platform of data centers can rapidly integrate the Azure ExpressRoute Chicago peering location via the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange, an on-demand interconnection platform that enables CoreSite customers to dynamically connect to any other customer through a virtual connection and an easy-to-use portal.

We are excited to offer our customers on-net availability and improved resiliency options to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute in Chicago, in addition to the on-net ExpressRoute connectivity already available in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Denver and Northern Virginia,” said Steve Smith, CoreSite’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Direct and private connectivity to leading cloud providers like Microsoft is essential for enterprises to deploy their hybrid and multi-cloud IT architectures.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreSite Boosts Hybrid-Cloud with On-Net Connectivity in Chicago to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“CoreSite,” or the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced the availability of direct fiber …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces First-Quarter 2021 Dividend on Common Stock
02.03.21
CoreSite Empowers Enterprises to Innovate with Leading Local Cloud as a Service Solution – VMware Cloud on Dell EMC
25.02.21
CoreSite to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences