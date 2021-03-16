Cybin to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“ Cybin ” or the “ Company ”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a business and pipeline update at the Oppenheimer 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference as follows:

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Time: 11:20AM Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time and available for 7 days thereafter using the link provided above.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 92 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005309/en/