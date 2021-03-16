Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) Pre-Approval Inspection

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled the pre-approval inspection at the ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) manufacturing site in May 2021. In October 2020, the company received notification from the agency that it would defer its decision on the BLA because an inspection of the Hanmi Bioplant in South Korea could not be conducted during the review cycle due to restrictions on travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thrilled that the FDA informed us that they will be conducting a pre-approval inspection of the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility in May,” said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “We believe the pre-approval inspection marks the final step in the ROLONTIS review process.”