 

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) Pre-Approval Inspection

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled the pre-approval inspection at the ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) manufacturing site in May 2021. In October 2020, the company received notification from the agency that it would defer its decision on the BLA because an inspection of the Hanmi Bioplant in South Korea could not be conducted during the review cycle due to restrictions on travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thrilled that the FDA informed us that they will be conducting a pre-approval inspection of the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility in May,” said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “We believe the pre-approval inspection marks the final step in the ROLONTIS review process.”

About ROLONTIS

ROLONTIS is a novel, long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) seeking an indication for the treatment of neutropenia in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs. The BLA for ROLONTIS is supported by data from two identically designed Phase 3 clinical trials, ADVANCE and RECOVER, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of ROLONTIS in 643 early-stage breast cancer patients for the treatment of neutropenia due to myelosuppressive chemotherapy. In both studies, ROLONTIS demonstrated the pre-specified hypothesis of non-inferiority (NI) in duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) and a similar safety profile to pegfilgrastim. ROLONTIS also demonstrated non-inferiority to pegfilgrastim in the DSN across all 4 cycles (all NI p<0.0001) in both trials.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.sppirx.com.

