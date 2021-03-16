Can-Fite Signs $42.7 Million Out-Licensing Deal with Ewopharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Switzerland-based Ewopharma for Piclidenoson in the treatment of psoriasis and Namodenoson in the treatment of liver diseases namely, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) the most common form of liver cancer and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Under the terms of the distribution agreement, Ewopharma will pay to Can-Fite $2.25 million upfront with up to an additional $40.45 million payable upon the achievement of regulatory and sales milestones plus 17.5% royalties on net sales. In exchange, Ewopharma will have the exclusive right to market and sell Piclidenoson in Central Eastern European (CEE) countries and Namodenoson in CEE countries and Switzerland. Ewopharma has the right to extend the distribution agreement to new indications that Can-Fite may identify for its drug candidates.

Ewopharma is a pharmaceutical marketing organization that helps pharma companies access markets in CEE and Switzerland. In addition to Can-Fite, Ewopharma has distribution agreements with many leading healthcare companies worldwide.

“We are very pleased to enter into this distribution agreement with Ewopharma, a leader in pharmaceutical distribution in Eastern Europe. This is a high-value deal that brings Can-Fite non-dilutive funding, and upon regulatory approval, it gives our products immediate access and distribution in the European market,” stated Can-Fite VP Business Development Dr. Sari Fishman.

Dr. Shila Schneider, Business Development Manager Ewopharma Group, added, “We are honored to partner with Can-Fite and help bring their innovative and much needed new treatments to patients in our market in Central Eastern Europe and Switzerland. This is a key strategic deal with therapies complementing our portfolio in gastroenterology, oncology and immunology and reinforcing Ewopharma’s long-standing commitment to its entire region.”

About Piclidenoson

Piclidenoson is a novel, first-in-class, A3 adenosine receptor agonist (A3AR) small molecule, orally bioavailable drug with a favorable therapeutic index demonstrated in Phase II clinical studies. It is currently being evaluated in a multinational Phase III study as a treatment for moderate to severe psoriasis and a Phase II U.S. study for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19.