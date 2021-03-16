Newron Announces 2020 Financial Results and Provides Outlook For 2021

All evenamide pre-clinical studies requested by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been completed with no toxicity concerns identified

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has successfully completed enrolment for explanatory study 008 with evenamide in patients with schizophrenia, with results expected by the end of March 2021

Newron remains on track to initiate its pivotal Phase III program in Q3 2021 and continues to evaluate potential options for partnering/co-developing evenamide

Xadago/safinamide (Parkinson’s disease)

Newron noted that Supernus Pharmaceuticals acquired the CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds, including the US rights to Xadago/safinamide, effective June 2020

Agreement signed with Zambon for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD LID)

Corporate

Newron continues to evaluate opportunities to broaden its pipeline of treatments for central and peripheral nervous system diseases

The Company received third tranche of EUR 7.5 million out of a potential EUR 40 million total funding amount under its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB)

Cash (incl. Other current financial assets) as of December 31, 2020 is EUR 31.3 million

Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron, commented:

“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 presented enormous challenges for societies across the world. The healthcare industry, in particular, was challenged with identifying the resources to cope with the pandemic and with finding ways to fight it. We are proud of the way that Newron has adapted to this fast-evolving situation and of our ability to continue making operational progress, despite the pandemic and the difficulties it presents. 2020 has demonstrated that Newron’s business remains resilient, and we move into 2021 and beyond confident in our strategy for the future. In addition, we enter into this year assessing a number of exciting strategic opportunities and additional compounds to expand our pipeline of novel therapies, and we will update the market accordingly.”