Gran Colombia Provides Production Update; Declares April 15, 2021 Monthly Dividend; Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it remains on track to produce between 200,000 and 220,000 ounces of gold in 2021 from its high-grade Segovia Operations in Antioquia, Colombia. In February 2021, Gran Colombia produced 15,354 ounces of gold and 18,922 ounces of silver at Segovia bringing the total for the first two months of the year to 30,415 ounces of gold and 37,519 ounces of silver.



Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, commenting on the Company’s production update, said, “Segovia continues to be a world class mining title with a rich history of mineral exploitation. We have confidence in our ongoing exploration program to continue to add reserves and resources, replacing what we are mining each year. Our next reserve and resource update will be available at the end of this month. Our ongoing mine development program continues to open new areas for mining and this month we surpassed the 1,500 tpd average for an entire month for the first time since we completed the plant expansion last year. The next phase of plant expansion to 2,000 tpd is proceeding well and should be completed in the second half of this year. Historically, mineral exploitation in the Segovia title has also included zinc and lead. In February, we completed the funding for our new recovery plant under construction at Segovia that will come on stream later this year and allow us to recover commercial quantities of zinc, lead, gold and silver into concentrate from our tailings. This not only represents an additional source of cash flow from our mining operations, it further improves our environmental impact by eliminating these minerals from the tailings going into our storage facility. We will continue to provide updates on these projects as they progress this year.”

Gran Colombia processed 42,345 tonnes in February 2021 at its Segovia Operations, up from 41,426 tonnes last month, despite February being a shorter month. This represented a daily processing rate of 1,512 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in February, up from 1,336 tpd last month which included a two-day planned shutdown of the Maria Dama plant for regular maintenance. Head grades and mill recovery averaged 12.54 g/t and 90%, respectively, in February. This brings the daily processing rate to an average of 1,420 tpd for the first two months of 2021 with an average head grade of 12.55 g/t and mill recovery of 90%.