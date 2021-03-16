 

Gran Colombia Provides Production Update; Declares April 15, 2021 Monthly Dividend; Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it remains on track to produce between 200,000 and 220,000 ounces of gold in 2021 from its high-grade Segovia Operations in Antioquia, Colombia. In February 2021, Gran Colombia produced 15,354 ounces of gold and 18,922 ounces of silver at Segovia bringing the total for the first two months of the year to 30,415 ounces of gold and 37,519 ounces of silver.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, commenting on the Company’s production update, said, “Segovia continues to be a world class mining title with a rich history of mineral exploitation. We have confidence in our ongoing exploration program to continue to add reserves and resources, replacing what we are mining each year. Our next reserve and resource update will be available at the end of this month. Our ongoing mine development program continues to open new areas for mining and this month we surpassed the 1,500 tpd average for an entire month for the first time since we completed the plant expansion last year. The next phase of plant expansion to 2,000 tpd is proceeding well and should be completed in the second half of this year. Historically, mineral exploitation in the Segovia title has also included zinc and lead. In February, we completed the funding for our new recovery plant under construction at Segovia that will come on stream later this year and allow us to recover commercial quantities of zinc, lead, gold and silver into concentrate from our tailings. This not only represents an additional source of cash flow from our mining operations, it further improves our environmental impact by eliminating these minerals from the tailings going into our storage facility. We will continue to provide updates on these projects as they progress this year.”

Gran Colombia processed 42,345 tonnes in February 2021 at its Segovia Operations, up from 41,426 tonnes last month, despite February being a shorter month. This represented a daily processing rate of 1,512 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in February, up from 1,336 tpd last month which included a two-day planned shutdown of the Maria Dama plant for regular maintenance. Head grades and mill recovery averaged 12.54 g/t and 90%, respectively, in February. This brings the daily processing rate to an average of 1,420 tpd for the first two months of 2021 with an average head grade of 12.55 g/t and mill recovery of 90%.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gran Colombia Provides Production Update; Declares April 15, 2021 Monthly Dividend; Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it remains on track to produce between 200,000 and 220,000 ounces of gold in 2021 from its high-grade Segovia Operations in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin