AC Immune Announces New Clinical Results in Down Syndrome and Plans for Future Development of Anti-Amyloid-Beta Vaccine

Topline ACI-24 Phase 1b immunogenicity and safety results reported today at a global Down syndrome symposium



Reported new data in non-human primates for optimized vaccine formulation which shows strong response against key pathological Abeta species, including oligomeric and pyroglutamate Abeta

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced plans to advance its novel anti-amyloid-beta (Abeta) vaccine into mid-stage clinical testing to treat and prevent the progression of Down syndrome (DS)-related Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Topline results reported today by AC Immune’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Marie Kosco-Vilbois, at a global DS symposium co-sponsored by AC Immune, showed that ACI-24 demonstrated encouraging immunogenicity and safety in Phase 1b clinical testing in people with DS. The Company also disclosed new non-human primate data for an optimized formulation of the vaccine, which shows broad potential for the treatment and prevention of Abeta-driven diseases based on its superior efficacy in non-human primates.