 

AC Immune Announces New Clinical Results in Down Syndrome and Plans for Future Development of Anti-Amyloid-Beta Vaccine

Topline ACI-24 Phase 1b immunogenicity and safety results reported today at a global Down syndrome symposium

Reported new data in non-human primates for optimized vaccine formulation which shows strong response against key pathological Abeta species, including oligomeric and pyroglutamate Abeta

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced plans to advance its novel anti-amyloid-beta (Abeta) vaccine into mid-stage clinical testing to treat and prevent the progression of Down syndrome (DS)-related Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Topline results reported today by AC Immune’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Marie Kosco-Vilbois, at a global DS symposium co-sponsored by AC Immune, showed that ACI-24 demonstrated encouraging immunogenicity and safety in Phase 1b clinical testing in people with DS. The Company also disclosed new non-human primate data for an optimized formulation of the vaccine, which shows broad potential for the treatment and prevention of Abeta-driven diseases based on its superior efficacy in non-human primates.

Dr. Kosco-Vilbois, commented: “As World Down Syndrome Day approaches, which is held each year on March 21st to raise awareness for the DS community, we are proud to be leading the way towards addressing a key health challenge facing those living with DS, the early development of AD symptoms. Specifically, we are advancing our anti-Abeta vaccine, which demonstrated encouraging results in a first-of-its-kind Phase 1b study in people with DS. Importantly, the successful completion of this study demonstrates the feasibility of safely testing our Abeta vaccine in individuals with DS. The trial resulted in a very high retention rate with no early withdrawals, at any dose, during the treatment period. We look forward to continuing clinical development in order to potentially offer an effective vaccine strategy to treat, and perhaps ultimately prevent, the development of AD in individuals with DS.”

Highlights from the Phase 1b study in DS-related AD

  • Vaccination of adults with DS with ACI-24 resulted in encouraging immunogenicity (generation of anti-Abeta antibodies)
  • A positive pharmacodynamic response was observed, as measured by an increase in plasma Abeta
  • ACI-24 was safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events (SAEs) reported
  • There was no evidence of central nervous system (CNS) inflammation, meningoencephalitis, or ARIA (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities), including ARIA-E (-edema) and ARIA-H (-hemorrhage)
  • AC Immune plans to present the full Phase 1b study results at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC)
