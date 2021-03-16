 

LGI Homes expands Virginia presence with new community near Norfolk

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:00  |  16   |   |   

Huntington Pointe features affordable new homes in a master-planned development in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of its first community in the Norfolk, Va., market, Huntington Pointe. The builder will offer a mix of townhomes and single-family homes at this new, master-planned community located in Newport News. Homeowners at Huntington Pointe will enjoy move-in ready homes equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome package, as well as exciting amenities within the neighborhood and convenient access to a multitude of area attractions.

LGI plans to build 115 homes at Huntington Pointe and is currently offering four distinct townhome plans featuring up to four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and ranging in size from approximately 1,300 to over 1,800 square feet. The two- and three-story townhomes include attached garages and showcase popular design characteristics such as spacious entertainment areas, upgraded kitchens, luxurious owner retreats and flex rooms. Four new single-family home plans will also be available by summer 2021, featuring three and four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, attached two-car garages and up to 2,200 square feet. In all new homes at Huntington Pointe, buyers will enjoy modern kitchens with granite countertops, a full suite of Whirlpool appliances and high-grade cabinets, as well as energy-saving attributes such as ENERGY STAR lighting, programmable thermostats and double-pane Low-E vinyl windows. Additionally, each home at Huntington Pointe is backed by a 10-year structural warranty. Pricing begins in the low-$300s.

“We believe LGI offers the best value in the area for a brand-new home with included upgrades,” said Paul DiConsiglio, vice president of sales for LGI Homes’ Mid-Atlantic division. “We offer an appealing choice to buyers looking for a new, low-maintenance home in a pristine neighborhood near world-class shopping, dining, schools and attractions.”

Huntington Pointe highlights a beautiful, pedestrian-friendly setting with multiple pocket parks, a dog park, and miles of hike and bike trails. Situated near I-64W, Huntington Pointe positions homeowners minutes from every convenience, including groceries at Food Lion, Trader Joe’s or Walmart, and shopping at Patrick Henry Mall. Business travelers will appreciate the proximity of Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, located minutes from the community, and students at Huntington Pointe are zoned to the highly acclaimed Newport News Public Schools.

In addition to local amenities, homeowners at Huntington Pointe will enjoy incredible access to a variety of top-rated area attractions located within 30 minutes of home. Buckroe Beach & Park, the Virginia Air & Space Center, Busch Gardens, Colonial Williamsburg and the Virginia Zoo are just a few of the activities offered near the community.

Quick move-in opportunities and attractive financing options are available to qualified buyers at Huntington Pointe. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 895-8452 ext 192 or visit LGIHomes.com/HuntingtonPointe. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50417a5b-ab3f-4f40 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LGI Homes expands Virginia presence with new community near Norfolk Huntington Pointe features affordable new homes in a master-planned development in Newport NewsNORFOLK, Va., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of its first community in the Norfolk, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
LGI Homes Opens Bunn Farms, a New-Home Community in Atlanta
10.03.21
LGI Homes opens first community near Baltimore
05.03.21
LGI Homes Expands Presence in Albuquerque
04.03.21
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2021 Home Closings
24.02.21
LGI Homes Continues Expansion in Tampa
23.02.21
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Releases 2021 Guidance
19.02.21
LGI Homes Introduces a New Community North of Sacramento, The Arbors