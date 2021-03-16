 

ElectraMeccanica Announces Plans to Establish U.S. Base of Operations in Greater Phoenix, Arizona

Mesa, AZ to Host New SOLO EV U.S. Assembly Facility and Engineering Technical Center

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that it has selected Mesa, AZ, in the greater Phoenix area, for its U.S. based assembly facility and engineering technical center. Phoenix ranks as the fifth largest city in the U.S. according to 2020 census data, with nearly 1.8 million residents. Mesa, a suburb of Phoenix, ranks 35th nationally. The Company’s selection marks the end of a comprehensive, year-long site search conducted by ElectraMeccanica and its partner, BDO USA’s Site Selection & Incentives Practice (“BDO”).

Since late February 2020, the Company has been engaged in a nationwide review of potential locations that matched ElectraMeccanica’s technical and workforce criteria. BDO initially identified seven candidates and sent requests for proposals to the chief economic development entities and local authorities in each state who in turn responded with detailed bids. In June, following comprehensive reviews and site visits, the Company narrowed the candidate list to five. In August, the list was further narrowed to three states and in October, the Company named Arizona and Tennessee as the two finalist states. The last few months of the selection process involved rigorous proposal reviews and negotiations to select the most well-suited partner.

The proposed facility in Mesa will support ElectraMeccanica’s strategic plan to meet anticipated demand for their flagship SOLO EV. When fully operational, the facility is expected to create up to 500 new jobs and will be capable of producing up to 20,000 SOLOs per year. Altogether it will feature both a light vehicle assembly plant along with a state-of-the-art engineering technical center, including multiple labs to support comprehensive research facilities as well as vehicle chassis, battery pack and power electronics testing workshops. ElectraMeccanica also expects this new facility to generate second order effects that will positively impact the local and state economies. In addition to strong consumer interest in the SOLO EV, the Company has seen growing interest in commercial fleet and utility applications. Beyond working to address commuting and traffic congestion challenges in the region, the Company intends to work with local municipalities to initiate a future pilot SOLO share ecosystem in the Mesa and the greater Phoenix region. Plans for this program will be forthcoming.

