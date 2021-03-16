Anavex Life Sciences Reports ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) featured as a Disease-Modifying Small Molecule in Phase 3 Clinical Trials in a New Publication in Medical Journal titled “Future Avenues for Alzheimer’s Disease Detection and Therapy”

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported that ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) is featured in a recent peer-reviewed publication in the journal of Neuropharmacology, titled “Future avenues for Alzheimer’s disease detection and therapy: liquid biopsy, intracellular signaling modulation, systems pharmacology drug discovery” from the series of the special issue on ’The Quest for Disease-Modifying Therapies for Neurodegenerative Disorders’.1



The authors of the paper describe gene biomarkers associated improved drug response with consistent results across the different measurements of both cognition and activities of daily living and function with ANAVEX2-73, a selective SIGMAR1 agonist, observed in a 57-week multicenter Phase 2a open-label adaptive design clinical trial (ANAVEX2-73-002) of 32 mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease patients (aged 55–85). They declare that Alzheimer’s disease patients with fully operational SIGMAR1 gene show improved benefits with ANAVEX2-73, whereas those carrying gene variants have a limited benefit. Since the majority of the population, around 80%, has a totally functional SIGMAR1 gene, most of patients are supposed to benefit from ANAVEX2-73.

They further state that SIGMAR1 stimulation prevents Aβ-induced neurotoxicity and moreover, that SIGMAR1 activation is associated with a significant slow-down of Alzheimer’s disease-related excitotoxicity, thus promoting synaptic remodeling with improved plasticity. In addition, the biomarker-driven clinical data is described, thus, enabling targeted therapy and a precision medicine-guided approach. PET scan data previously confirmed dose-dependent target engagement of SIGMAR1 with ANAVEX2-73.2

The precision medicine knowledge from this study was incorporated into the design of the currently ongoing and presently over 86%-enrolled placebo-controlled 450-patient Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX2-73 clinical study in Alzheimer's disease including the above characterized SIGMAR1 gene as prespecified endpoints and utilizing differentiated patient selection criteria using ADAS-Cog (cognition) and ADCS-ADL (activities of daily living and function) as primary endpoints.3