GBT Expands Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline with Exclusive In-license of Two Novel Small Molecule Programs from Sanofi S.A.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Sanofi S.A. to exclusively in-license worldwide rights to two early-stage research programs in sickle cell disease (SCD): one that pursues a novel anti-sickling mechanism and another that leverages a new approach to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. These mechanisms are distinct and potentially complementary to that of Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, a novel hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of SCD in patients ages 12 years and older. The programs, from Sanofi’s Bioverativ subsidiary, supplement GBT’s existing pipeline and support the company’s strategy to address SCD from multiple approaches.



“We envision a future in which sickle cell disease is a well-managed condition with the potential for a functional cure in the form of patient-friendly oral therapies. As we work toward this vision and our goal to transform the treatment and care of people living with this devastating disease, we are advancing our robust internal research programs with disease-modifying potential while continually exploring partnership opportunities across a variety of mechanisms,” said Jung E. Choi, chief business and strategy officer of GBT. “These novel discovery programs represent promising approaches that we believe may have the potential to lead to meaningful improvements for patients.”