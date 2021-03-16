 

XORTX to Present at “Zoom With LD MICRO”

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces its participation in the Zoom with LD Mirco to be held virtually on March 18, 2021.   

Dr. Allen Davidoff, President and CEO of XORTX stated, “LD Micro is a premier MicroCap investor conference, we are pleased to be invited to present to their investor groups that include institutions, family offices and life science analysts.”

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, commented, "We are honored to have XORTX Therapeutics Inc., as one of our new additions, and it speaks volumes to the amount of hard work, that Allen Davidoff and the entire Board and Management team have put in over the years. Sadly, ADPKD is something that has affected several members of my own household over the years, and I’m grateful that the Company is pursuing this large and unmet medical need.” 

Attendee Registration Link: XORTX Therapeutics-Zoom with LD Micro: 11am ET March 18th 2021

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most critical resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to be an invaluable tool for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. 

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical stage programs and product development using proprietary formulations of uric acid lowering agents including xanthine oxidase inhibitors to attenuate the health consequences of chronically or acutely high serum uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

