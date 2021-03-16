Atlas Technical Consultants Appoints New Chief Diversity Officer

Energizes Commitment to New Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and consulting services, announced that Jamie Myers is the new Chief Diversity Officer. The first named in the role, Myers brings an energized focus and critical leadership to the Company’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) program. The DE&I program is geared towards actionable and measurable initiatives in the Company’s continuing efforts to be a best-in-class Company to all employees and stakeholders.



L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer said, “I am fully committed to leading this company with compassion, fairness, inclusivity and respect that is due to every single one of us. Jamie’s deep commitment to the Atlas values and to ongoing transformation within the organization will be influential in her leading our DE&I strategies and program development, with a primary goal of taking measurable actions to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at Atlas. Our DE&I programs will be focused on employee resources, talent and training and community outreach.”