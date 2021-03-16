 

Emerging Markets Report The Game Changer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:07  |  56   |   |   

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s edition of The Emerging Markets report we are getting right to the point regarding One World Pharma Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) which we believe is unlike any deal we’ve previously presented in our pages. Frankly, a recent event is a true game changer.

First, a quick primer:

  • One World Pharma is led by legendary NBA superstar and international businessman Isiah Thomas. Thomas is renowned not just for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but for having enormous business successes. His name attached to any deal should turn heads and inspire interest.
  • OWP is based in Colombia where as Mr. Thomas says, the perfect equatorial growing conditions give it a huge “home court advantage” to harvest the finest cannabis at scale and sell these ingredients at the most competitive pricing.
  • Notably, one World Pharma has just received important growing approvals in Colombia which “…now unlock access to a vast international market that we’ve been waiting to enter.” The company is truly at a tipping point.
  • And the game changer is that Thomas just committed to putting THREE MILLION DOLLARS of his own money into the deal.

This game changer, we believe, could be truly transformative for One World Pharma at a point when it appears poised to go to the next level of production and monetization. First, a cash infusion of that significance can help the Company seize the moment and capitalize on its current, highly exclusive permissions. One World Pharma intends to use the funds for expansion of farm operations, additional certifications for THC seeds already approved by the government of Colombia, Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) certification and the build-out of a GMP certified state-of-the-art THC/CBD extraction facility. 

In short, One World Pharma is going to use the funds to do the things that will generate sales and revenue.

Secondly, it’s important to note the timing of this commitment by Thomas, as it comes quite some time after he took the big chair as CEO in June of 2020. Now, after nine months of running the business, getting hands on experience, and watching the corporate milestones get hit and growing permissions granted, Thomas has made what can only be described as an enormous financial commitment, betting on himself and the Company.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report The Game Changer An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In today’s edition of The Emerging Markets report we are getting right to the point regarding One World Pharma Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) which we believe is unlike …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin