 

Green Thumb Industries Opens Rise Paramus, Its Second Retail Location in New Jersey

CHICAGO and PARAMUS, N.J., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, announces the opening of Rise Paramus in New Jersey. This is Green Thumb’s second Rise location in New Jersey and 54th store in the nation. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to the Paramus Children’s Health Foundation, which provides financial support to families of children who suffer from a severe illness or injury that results in economic hardship.

“We are honored to open Rise Paramus, which will benefit the thousands of registered medical cannabis patients in Bergen County with its geographical proximity and high-quality products for which Rise is known,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are also grateful to support the Paramus Children’s Health Foundation and its impactful work assisting the families of children suffering from serious illnesses.”

Marty Diamond, President of Paramus Children’s Health Foundation said: “The Paramus Children’s Health Foundation is delighted to acknowledge the generosity of Rise Paramus in donating the sales proceeds of its first day of operation to our organization. Children’s health has continued to be a critical issue during the pandemic and these funds will be put to good use to help defray the medical costs of our target population. We welcome Rise Paramus to the community and wish it great success.”

Green Thumb opened its first New Jersey medical cannabis dispensary in Paterson in December 2019. Paterson is also home to Green Thumb’s manufacturing facility that produces and distributes its branded products including Rythm premium flower and vapes. More than 100,000 New Jersey patients are registered active cardholders in the state’s medical marijuana program.

Rise Paramus offers online reservations and in-store pickup for registered New Jersey medical cannabis cardholders. Patients may order online at www.risecannabis.com by creating an account and scheduling a pick-up time. They will receive a text message to confirm all reservations and will pick up during their designated time.

Rise Paramus is located at 145 Route 4 West in Paramus and will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit www.risecannabis.com.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc., a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,300 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Wertpapier


