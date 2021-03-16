 

AzurRx BioPharma Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2b OPTION 2 Clinical Trial of MS1819 in Cystic Fibrosis

Top-line data expected by end of Q1 2021

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced it has completed enrollment for its Phase 2b OPTION 2 clinical trial to investigate MS1819 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). The trial enrolled 30 CF patients and top line data from the study is anticipated by the end of Q1 2021.

The Phase 2b multi-center study is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MS1819 in enteric capsules) in a head-to-head comparison against the current porcine enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) standard of care. The primary efficacy endpoint is the coefficient of fat absorption (CFA), with secondary endpoints of stool weight, signs and symptoms of malabsorption and coefficient of nitrogen absorption (CNA). The trial also includes an extension arm that uses an immediate release MS1819 capsule, allowing the Company to compare data from the existing arm that uses enteric (delayed release) capsules with data from the new arm, and ultimately select the optimal delivery method.

“Completion of enrollment in our Phase 2b OPTION 2 trial is an important milestone in the clinical development of MS1819 as an EPI monotherapy for patients with cystic fibrosis,” said James Sapirstein, CEO, President and Chairman of AzurRx. “Data from this trial will inform the optimal dose for a potential pivotal Phase 3 study, and we are on target to report topline results from this study at the end of the first quarter of 2021.”

Dr. James Pennington, Chief Medical Officer of AzurRx, added, “The overarching goal of our MS1918 program is to provide a safe and effective therapy to control EPI and improve upon the current standard of care, PERT, which is porcine-derived and requires patients to take upwards of 40 capsules per day to control symptoms. MS1819 is a synthetic lipase that does not contain any animal products and offers the potential to substantially reduce the daily pill burden currently required to manage EPI.”  

