 

Skylight Health Appoints New Chairman of the Board Patrick McNamee, Former EVP and COO of Express Scripts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:00  |  64   |   |   

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce Patrick McNamee as new Skylight Health Chairman of the Board. Mr. McNamee succeeds Norton Singhavon who will remain involved as an active member of the Board.

Mr. McNamee has previously acted as EVP and COO of Express Scripts, where he led all major activities of the $120B+ technology-driven pharmacy benefit management company. He was instrumental in leading the company’s organic and acquisitive growth from $3B in revenue to more than $120B achieving an average of 27% EPS growth over his 9-year tenure. With 33,000 employees, a $2.9B budget and 120M customers, he led the delivery of 110M mail order prescriptions while processing 1.5B retail claims annually. Patrick brought a strategic and operational perspective to this young company. He led the successful integration of the $4B WellPoint NextRx acquisition and the $29B Medco acquisition delivering over $4B in synergies. Leveraging global talent and technology, combined with strategic innovation and global sourcing, Patrick built a suite of products and services resulting in market cap growth from $6B to more than $50B. He also served as CEO for the $1.3B specialty distribution business growing at 20% annually. Frequent communication with investors and legislators helped pave the way for growth and share price appreciation.

Most recently, Mr. McNamee agreed to a turn-around role as President and CEO, Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a health insurance developer and distributor. He led a significant and fast turnaround of this company after a rough IPO. Share price increased from $4 to $58 in 23 months.

“I feel very privileged to take on this role during such an exciting shift in our industry – the needs of patients, doctors, payors and insurance providers are changing rapidly. Skylight Health is leading these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit all its stakeholders for years to come,” said McNamee.

“Patrick has a long history of strategic leadership, and deep experience and results in healthcare products and equipment services, global manufacturing and health insurance,” says Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO. “He has developed products and service businesses that have resulted in significant value creation. This leadership appointment is part of a rigorous and comprehensive nomination and board ratification process, and we feel honored to have found such an ideal person. We thank Norton for all his contributions during his time as Chairman and look forward to his involvement and insight as a board member.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Appoints New Chairman of the Board Patrick McNamee, Former EVP and COO of Express Scripts TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce Patrick McNamee …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Skylight Health to Participate in the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17