 

Shattuck Labs Announces Promotion of Andrew R. Neill to Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the promotion of Andrew R. Neill to Chief Financial Officer from Vice President of Finance and Corporate Strategy.

“Andrew is an incredibly experienced member of the Shattuck team and has made significant contributions to the company, including his key role in raising net proceeds of $330.5 million last year through our Series B and B-1 financings and initial public offering,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., and Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “Andrew’s dedication and strategic impact will help Shattuck as we continue to advance our clinical-stage ARC compounds and GADLEN platform forward through clinical development.”

“As an early member of the Shattuck team, I am excited to continue building Shattuck and drive the company’s growth from the CFO seat,” said Mr. Neill. “I look forward to collaborating with all of our key stakeholders as we work to greatly improve treatment options for patients with cancer.”

Prior to joining Shattuck, Mr. Neill was the co-founder of Lumos Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for genetic rare diseases. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration, with majors in Health Care Management and Finance, from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Kaiser Fellow. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

