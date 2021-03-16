 

Aravive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

  • Initiated a registrational trial of AVB-500 in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer in 1Q 2021
  • First patient dosed in Phase 1b/2 trial of AVB-500 in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma in 1Q 2021; On-track to report topline data in 2H 2021
  • Strengthened balance sheet with $21.0 million registered direct offering; Current cash and cash equivalents expected to fund operations into 2H 2022

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced recent corporate updates and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we continued to make important progress on Aravive’s mission to improve the lives of people living with cancer,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “We received guidance from the FDA on a registrational Phase 3 trial design for AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and have initiated the trial. We have dosed our first patient in a Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating AVB-500 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma and are on track to report topline data from the Phase 1b portion of the trial in the second half of 2021. On the corporate front, we established a strategic collaboration with 3D Medicines to develop and commercialize AVB-500 in Greater China and we recently strengthened our balance sheet with a registered direct offering with Eshelman Ventures. Our 2021 objectives are clear, and we are well positioned to achieve our development milestones for AVB-500 while creating value for patients and shareholders.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • AVB-500 in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC): Aravive received guidance from the FDA on a registrational Phase 3 trial design for AVB-500 in PROC and initiated the trial during the first quarter of 2021. The global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled adaptive trial will evaluate the efficacy and tolerability of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg in combination with paclitaxel vs paclitaxel monotherapy. The registrational, adaptive Phase 3 trial is expected to enroll 300-500 patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer who have received 1-4 prior lines of therapy across sites in the U.S. and Europe.
  • AVB-500 in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC): Aravive dosed its first patient in its Phase 1b/2 trial of AVB-500 in ccRCC during the first quarter of 2021. The Phase 1b portion of the trial is expected to enroll up to 18 patients in three dosing arms (15 mg/kg, 20 mg/kg and 25 mg/kg) to evaluate tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of AVB-500 in combination with cabozantinib. The controlled, randomized, open-label Phase 2 portion of the trial will enroll up to 45 patients and investigate the recommended AVB-500 dose identified during the Phase 1b portion of the trial in combination with cabozantinib versus cabozantinib alone. The Company expects to report topline data from the Phase 1b portion of the trial in the second half of 2021.
  • Strategic Collaboration with 3D Medicines for AVB-500 in Greater China: Aravive established a collaboration and exclusive license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. (3D Medicines) for the development and commercialization of AVB-500 across all oncology indications in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan (Greater China). The Company received a signing payment of $12 million and is eligible to receive up to $207 million in development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from the low double digits to mid-teens as a percentage of annual net sales of AVB-500 in Greater China.
  • Strengthened Balance Sheet: In February 2021, Aravive raised $21.0 million from the sale of 2,875,000 shares of common stock to Eshelman Ventures, LLC at a price of $7.29 per share in a registered direct offering. Eshelman Ventures, LLC is an entity wholly owned by Fred Eshelman, Pharm.D., Chairman of Aravive’s Board of Directors.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $5.7 million for both periods, compared to $0 and $4.8 million for the same periods in 2019. Revenue for 2020 was derived solely from the Company’s collaboration and license agreement with 3D Medicines. Revenue for 2019 was derived solely from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) grant.

Total operating expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $9.7 million and $36.5 million, respectively, compared to $5.2 million and $26.5 million for the same periods in 2019.

Total operating expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.4 million and $2.0 million, respectively, compared to $0.6 million and $3.4 million for the same periods in 2019. In addition, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, there were non-recurring non-cash charges for impairment of the Company’s right-of-use asset and leasehold improvements of $5.8 million.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, Aravive reported a net loss of $4.0 million and $30.5 million, or $0.25 per share and $1.93 per share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million and $18.2 million, or $0.35 per share and $1.57 per share, for the same periods in 2019.

Cash Position
As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents was $60.5 million, compared to $65.1 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company expects that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operating plans into the second half of 2022. 

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Aravive’s lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and has initiated a registrational Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company is dosing patients in its Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended), express or implied, such statements regarding being on track to report topline data from the Phase 1b portion of the trial in the second half of 2021, the registrational, adaptive Phase 3 trial enrolling 300-500 patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer who have received 1-4 prior lines of therapy across sites in the U.S. and Europe, the Phase 1b portion of the trial enrolling up to 18 patients in three dosing arms (15 mg/kg, 20 mg/kg and 25 mg/kg) to evaluate tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and clinical activity of AVB-500 in combination with cabozantinib and current cash being sufficient to fund its operating plans into the second half of 2022. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to report topline data form our Phase 1b trial when anticipated, our ability to enroll the number of anticipated patients in each trial, our ability to show the potential for AVB-500 to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma without adding toxicity, our ability to share updates on our studies as development of AVB-500 across a broad range of cancers advances, the Company's dependence upon AVB-500, AVB-500's ability to have favorable results in clinical trials and ISTs, the clinical trials of AVB-500 having results that are as favorable as those of preclinical and clinical trials, the ability to receive regulatory approval, potential delays in the Company's clinical trials due to regulatory requirements or difficulty identifying qualified investigators or enrolling patients especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk that AVB-500 may cause serious side effects or have properties that delay or prevent regulatory approval or limit its commercial potential; the risk that the Company may encounter difficulties in manufacturing AVB-500, if AVB-500 is approved, risks associated with its market acceptance, including pricing and reimbursement, potential difficulties enforcing the Company's intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to expand development into additional oncology indications, and the Company's reliance on its licensor of intellectual property and our cash runaway being sufficient to fund our operating plans into the second half of 2022 and our financing needs. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Aravive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
    (unaudited)                  
Revenue                                
Grant revenue   $     $     $     $ 4,753  
Collaboration revenue     5,685             5,685        
Total revenue     5,685             5,685       4,753  
Operating expenses                                
Research and development     6,535       2,511       17,620       12,836  
General and administrative     3,199       2,652       13,065       13,691  
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets                 5,784        
Total operating expenses     9,734       5,163       36,469       26,527  
Loss from operations     (4,049 )     (5,163 )     (30,784 )     (21,774 )
Interest income     4       211       255       1,022  
Other income (expense), net     (1 )     624       (14 )     2,534  
Net loss   $ (4,046 )   $ (4,328 )   $ (30,543 )   $ (18,218 )
Net loss per share- basic and diluted   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.35 )   $ (1.93 )   $ (1.57 )
Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share- basic and diluted     16,183       12,506       15,790       11,589  


Aravive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

  December 31,     December 31,  
  2020     2019  
               
Assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,541     $ 65,134  
Restricted cash   2,430       2,423  
Other assets   1,781       5,867  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,958       8,697  
Total assets $ 67,710     $ 82,121  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:              
Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 4,823     $ 2,575  
Deferred revenue   6,315        
Operating lease obligation   8,517       10,233  
Contingent liabilities         264  
Total liabilities   19,655       13,072  
Total stockholders' equity   48,055       69,049  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 67,710     $ 82,121  


Contacts:
Investors:
Luke Heagle, W2O
lheagle@w2ogroup.com
(910) 726-1372

Media:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O
sseapy@w2ogroup.com
(949) 903-4750




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aravive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates Initiated a registrational trial of AVB-500 in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer in 1Q 2021First patient dosed in Phase 1b/2 trial of AVB-500 in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma in 1Q 2021; On-track to report topline data in 2H 2021Strengthened …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Aravive to Present Phase 1b Data Evaluating AVB-500 in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer at 2021 Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting
08.03.21
Aravive Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-500 in Patients with Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma
02.03.21
Aravive to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in March
16.02.21
Aravive Announces $21.0 Million Registered Direct Offering with Eshelman Ventures, LLC Priced At-The-Market