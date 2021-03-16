 

Teledyne CARIS announces its complete workflow software, Onboard360, featuring data acquisition with CARIS Collect

Teledyne CARIS partnered with Teledyne Marine to leverage years of leadership in the marine survey market to create CARIS Collect, a modern and easy to use software package for data acquisition

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, and leading developer of marine mapping software, is pleased to announce the release of Onboard360 featuring CARIS Collect. The newly released software delivers a seamless flow of data into the Ping-to-ChartTM workflow. When combined with the Onboard360 Process module, logged data is imported and processed automatically allowing near real-time and remote quality monitoring of in-progress surveys.

The CARIS Collect module provides simple and effective data collection for the most common sonar and lidar systems in the market. CARIS Collect was designed with an intuitive user experience for ease of integration and simple user adaptation, minimizing the effort required to implement new software.

Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Andy Hoggarth commented: “We are pleased to offer our customers the ability to collect with confidence using CARIS Onboard360. Our Ping-to-Chart solution is now complete with the inclusion of the simplest acquisition software available for hydrographic survey operations whilst providing significant reductions in ship to shore turnaround times.”

Available as a perpetual or SaaS annual license, Teledyne CARIS has made Onboard360 the most cost-effective acquisition software package on the market.

Teledyne CARIS is hosting a webinar on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to expand on key features and benefits of Onboard360 and the CARIS Collect module. Interested parties can register here: https://teledyne.zoom.us/webinar/register/5816152363030/WN_pnGRgvYxSRaB_f1R7ecTZg

Teledyne CARIS is part of the Teledyne Imaging group. For 40 years, Teledyne CARIS has been the leading developer of marine mapping software. We offer a highly effective solution for near real-time processing, robust quality control of sonar data, and the creation and distribution of maps, charts, and digital datasets.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, contact:
Jennifer Parham, Marketing Manager, Geospatial
Teledyne CARIS
+1 905 660 0808
jennifer.parham@teledyne.com

