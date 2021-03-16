DGAP-Adhoc The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG issues convertible bond
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, "UNITED STATES") OR TO
ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW), CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY
RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.
The total issue volume is up to EUR 25,000,000.00. Some existing shareholders have assigned the subscription rights to which they are entitled to the issuing bank by way of corresponding agreements, so that the subscription offer now only relates to a volume of EUR 7,999,000.00 and will be carried out without a prospectus on the basis of a key information document (KID). The issuing bank will offer the unsubscribed convertible bonds for purchase to qualified investors in an international private placement to be conducted in Germany and other selected jurisdictions outside the United States of America pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"). Unsubscribed convertible notes will be offered in a private placement exclusively to qualified investors. Members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have declared their willingness to participate in the private placement.
|Diskussion: Lumaland - sweet living im e-commerce Bereich
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare