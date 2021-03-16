 

DGAP-Adhoc The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG issues convertible bond

16-March-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW), CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

The Social Chain AG issues convertible bond

Berlin, March 16, 2021 - The Management Board of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) ("Company") has resolved to issue a convertible bond with subscription rights for shareholders.

The total issue volume is up to EUR 25,000,000.00. Some existing shareholders have assigned the subscription rights to which they are entitled to the issuing bank by way of corresponding agreements, so that the subscription offer now only relates to a volume of EUR 7,999,000.00 and will be carried out without a prospectus on the basis of a key information document (KID). The issuing bank will offer the unsubscribed convertible bonds for purchase to qualified investors in an international private placement to be conducted in Germany and other selected jurisdictions outside the United States of America pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"). Unsubscribed convertible notes will be offered in a private placement exclusively to qualified investors. Members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have declared their willingness to participate in the private placement.

