 

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service or “USPS”, announced today it will report its financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

Postal Realty Trust will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2020 financial results the same day at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/QuarterlyResults. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13717062.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.



