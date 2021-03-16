ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Announces Results from a Comprehensive Screening of 27 Proprietary Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Therapeutic Antibodies

Twenty-seven extensively characterized, proprietary, lead candidate antibodies have been generated and analyzed by ImmunoPrecise in its preclinical studies to reveal full interaction profiles against seventeen different SARS-CoV-2 variants. Results of the screening also indicate that identified antibodies retain the ability to bind to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants including U.K. (B.1.1.7 lineage), S. African (B.1.351 lineage) and Brazilian (P.1 lineage) strains.

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today has confirmed the results of an additional PolyTope antibody interaction analysis against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern.

Jennifer Bath, President and CEO commented, “While single and dual antibody therapies enabled a faster path to the clinic initially; these therapies do not directly address long-term protection against the virus’s inevitable escape via its prolific ability to mutate — which we believe will ultimately be necessary to eradicate the threat of SARS-CoV-2 to human health.”

Researchers studying SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have indicated that global variants are more transmissible than the original strain. As such, there has been an increasing focus in multi-antibody cocktail therapies. Currently, there are no multi-antibody therapies containing three or more antibodies in human clinical trials, despite the fact that a multi-antibody approach is widely believed to be the most promising path to containing SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The PolyTope platform developed by the Company has produced a diverse library of therapeutic antibody preclinical candidates which, when combined into a multi-antibody cocktail therapy, may assist in reaching the goal to effectively prevent mutational escape, unlock synergistic effects and improve efficacy and reduction in dosage requirements of future potential treatments.

About IPA’s PolyTope Platform.

IPA’s SARS-CoV-2 PolyTope monoclonal therapies are designed to protect against mutagenic escape with an emphasis on efficacy for every patient, variant, and strain of SARS-CoV-2. They are created with the goal of sustainable efficacy in the face of an evolving virus, combining extensively characterized, potently neutralizing, synergistic antibodies exhibiting richly diverse epitope coverage.