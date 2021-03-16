 

DraftKings Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Upsized Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

BOSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced a private offering of $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will only be sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company also granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $165 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The sale is expected to close on March 18, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

The Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company and will mature on March 15, 2028. The Notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will be convertible under certain circumstances and during certain periods into the Company’s Class A Common Stock (the “Common Stock”) at an initial conversion rate of 10.5430 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $94.85 per share, which represents an approximately 40% conversion premium over the last reported sale price of $67.75 per share of the Common Stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 15, 2021. Upon any conversion, the Company will settle its conversion obligation in cash, shares of its Common Stock, or a combination of cash and shares of Common Stock, at its election.

The Notes will not be redeemable at DraftKings’ election before March 15, 2025. The Notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at DraftKings’ option at any time on or after March 15, 2025 and on or before the 41st scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of the Common Stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

