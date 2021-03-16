HPQ Silicon Resources Inc Announces Commencement of OTCQX Trading

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step as it provides transparent trading in our shares for our U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE ; OTCQX: HPQFF ), is pleased to inform investors that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of HPQFF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, which operates financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. HPQ common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HPQ, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGE.

“We are pleased to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market from the Pink market today. This will make it easier for U.S. investors to discover and invest in HPQ Silicon Resources Inc, as we continue our research, development and commercialization of advanced nanoscale silicon materials, in order to remain at the forefront of innovative processes for the storage and delivery of clean renewable energy,” said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Furthermore, HPQ Silicon is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HPQFF/quote.

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based company that offers innovative silicon (Si)-based solutions and is developing a unique portfolio of high value-added silicon (Si) products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.